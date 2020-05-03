Spring is in the air in southwest Montana and with its arrival, the trails in our communities are seeing their normal increase in usage. What’s different this year is that with COVID-19 concerns, people have become much more aware of just how busy these trails can be.
In prior years, passing by others on the trails involved a hello, a wave, or a simple nod and smile to acknowledge a shared love of the outdoors. These days, respecting the 6-foot rule often requires a bit more strategy. Happily, there remains a deeply embedded sense of common courtesy in Montana so each time this dance takes place, there is also an unspoken sense of, “We’re in this together.”
Yet underlying these actions is an awakening to the fact that our trails are really busy. Those incremental increases of friends within our communities are still using a trail system that was built decades ago. Folks born and raised here can remember when Hyalite Canyon was a dirt road and a hike up Blackmore might entail seeing six other people in a day. These days, Hyalite Canyon can see 80,000 visitors during just one summer month.
These numbers are really no surprise. Outdoor recreation is second only to agriculture in driving and sustaining Montana’s economy. The other, hidden economic driver are the businesses created or moved to Montana that are not a part of the outdoor recreation sector, yet are here so employees can enjoy the outdoors.
The strength of Montana’s economy is directly tied to access to outdoor recreation.
The time has come for a concerted effort to not only expand our trail networks, but to strategically place these trails to disperse human impact and to share the economic benefits that trails bring to communities around the state.
Organizations like the Montana Conservation Corps work hard to maintain existing trails, and there are a few organizations like GVLT and the Southwest Montana Mountain Bike Association (SWMMBA) that have brought new trails to life to help meet demand. Yet these efforts are not keeping pace with Montana’s needs today. These organizations and others recognize that more trails strengthen our communities and Montana’s economy.
The science of trail building has come a long way since many of the trails within our state were built. The ability to mitigate impact to the environment and wildlife can now be a central component of design. The location of new trails also has important economic impacts for communities. SWMMBA’s Copper City project outside Three Forks is a great example. Created in conjunction with the BLM, the 18 miles of new trails draws hundreds of families and individuals to Three Forks each day during the riding season. Other communities could enjoy a similar boost with the addition of a similar trail system.
Tackling an effort of this size and scope is something that could, and should, be considered from both a statewide and local level. Montana’s Office of Outdoor Recreation and Tourism should play a large role in identifying potential communities, assisting in permitting processes, and helping access state and federal funding. Local organizations like SWMMBA and GVLT have shown their ability to get trails built, or restored, with cost-effective means through a mix of volunteer work and paid services when special equipment is needed.
These local organizations work with a large and diverse mix of outdoor-recreation groups to achieve positive outcomes. SWMMBA’s work with the Gallatin Forest Partnership, GVLT, the Forest Service, and the BLM are just a few examples.
Times of great challenge are also times of great opportunity. Our changed patterns and perceptions due to COVID-19 are presenting us with a unique opportunity—the opportunity to envision our communities and state with enhanced outdoor-recreation activities benefiting Montanan’s lifestyle, health and economy.
Matt Jewett is the membership coordinator for the Southwest Montana Mountain Bike Associaton.