There is a wave of domestic violence flooding many homes right now. For the moment, it’s a quiet, almost invisible wave as we practice social distancing and keep to our own homes. But at HAVEN, we are already starting to see the flood seep out as survivors find five minutes away from their abusive partner to reach out for support.
The protections put into place through the governor’s stay-at-home order will undoubtedly keep us all healthier and help flatten the curve of COVID-19. We are grateful for the measures that have been taken to protect Montanans’ health. But what of those members of our community whose homes are the most dangerous place? What of those survivors of domestic violence who are now isolated with the very person trying to cause them harm?
These questions have led HAVEN to very rapidly respond to survivors in new ways. Our goal is to keep our community healthy and help survivors get the resources they need. We have moved all of our services to a secure online platform. We have expanded our online chat program (havenmt.org) so that survivors who may not be able to call our support line (586-4111) still have a way to reach out. And we are working with the Bozeman Mutual Aid project to collect donations of tablets and smart phones so that all survivors have the access to technology they need during these times.
Last week, four times as many survivors reached out via HAVEN’s online chat function as the previous week. While the utilization of that particular service has risen, it may take weeks before the full effects of survivors’ increased proximity to their abusers are seen. Much like our hospitals are in preparation mode for the expected rise in COVID-19 cases, HAVEN is preparation mode for the flood of survivors who will contact us once they can safely do so. This trend has already started to play out in other countries and states that are weeks or months ahead of Montana in their response to the virus. In one of the hardest hit counties in China’s Hubei province, police received three times the number of domestic violence reports in February of 2020 compared to February 2019.
Our partner organizations in other states have heard from many survivors whose abusive partners told them that everything had closed down, including domestic violence organizations. They told them there was no one to help them. Those survivors waited in the worst possible circumstances, believing they had no lifeline out of their home, until someone let them know there was still help available.
There is a lot we cannot control right now. What we can control is how we ensure survivors know that HAVEN is still here for them.
Never has our community’s dedication to supporting survivors been more necessary. At HAVEN, we can provide the tools and services needed for survivors, but we need all of you to help get the word out that those tools and resources are still available. Check in with friends or family members who may be in an unhealthy or abusive relationship. If you are sure it’s safe to do so, ask them how they are doing. Ask them what support they need, and let them know that HAVEN is still here. Post on social media that HAVEN is still fully operating and ready to support survivors.
We still have each other. We are still a community that puts our most vulnerable populations first and rallies to support them. Together we can build a dam to stem the tide of violence and support all survivors.
Erica Aytes Coyle is the executive director of HAVEN, the Gallatin County nonprofit supporting survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, sex trafficking and stalking. To learn more about HAVEN’s programs, visit havenmt.org.