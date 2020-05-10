An academic semester unlike any other has drawn to a close here at Montana State University. In the midst of it all, I feel profound gratitude. Our world has changed dramatically this spring, yet the remarkable people in our community continue to exemplify daily what excellence means. Gallatin City-County Health, the city of Bozeman, Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital and health care and front-line employees have made our community even stronger through their work. Thank you!
At Montana State, our students, faculty and staff worked together to address the challenges of the pandemic in record time. Actually, we were at the Big Sky basketball championship with our Spirit of the West Marching Band, fans and alumni (anticipating great performances from our Bobcat teams — and at least one trophy!), when everything changed and accelerated tremendously. In just a week, our faculty members shifted their courses to remote instruction. Our students adjusted to not only taking their classes remotely but also to changes in almost every aspect of their lives. For weeks now, our staff members have supported our faculty and kept services open for students who needed to stay on campus. Thank you!
Amid it all, we have many accomplishments to celebrate! Four students – Franklin Alongi, Sharidan Brown, Gabrielle Spurzem and Mikayla Wood – were named Goldwater scholars, the nation’s premier scholarship for undergraduates in the sciences, mathematics and engineering, keeping MSU among the top producers of Goldwaters in the nation. Also, Brianna Bull Shows and Max Yates received 2020 Truman Scholarships, a national award given to college juniors who have demonstrated leadership potential and commitment to public service. Hannah Telling won a Fulbright to teach English in Serbia, and MSU graduates Alexis Ostwalt, Cara Robertus and Abigale Snortland received coveted Graduate Research Fellowships from the National Science Foundation.
Through MSU impactful research, MSU faculty and students have supported the community during the COVID-19 crisis by sharing cutting-edge equipment used to detect viruses that attack bees and other pollinators. In partnership with Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital, and with the aid of MSU researchers who helped develop a new testing procedure, the equipment can perform up to 60 much-needed COVID-19 tests per day for our community.
MSU Extension has developed free resources for children, families and others who have been facing unexpected periods at home. In addition, MontanaPBS partnered with the state’s Office of Public Instruction to support students at home with free online resources and a broadcast schedule full of educational programs. Our Museum of the Rockies has made many of its collections and exhibits explorable online, and Montana Shakespeare in the Parks released several educational resources available for free.
Additionally, an interactive internet-based program that is used to reduce depression and anxiety symptoms was made available for free to hundreds more adult Montanans in partnership with the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services. The program, known as Thrive by Waypoint Health, is administered by the MSU Center for Mental Health Research and Recovery.
Now it’s time for us to celebrate our spring class of 2020 – the largest class in the history of Montana State University! Our graduating seniors have held virtual college celebrations with their faculty and peers. They also received a keepsake “Commencement in a Box” that included their diploma cover, a unique tassel and celebratory items like a sticker that proclaims, “My Mom Thinks I am Pure Gold.” All graduating students of the spring class of 2020 are invited to participate in the winter commencement on Dec. 19, at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse, and their names will appear in the printed program.
I am immensely proud of every member of the MSU spring class of 2020. This profound sense of admiration extends to the faculty and staff who prepared them, as well as to the parents, grandparents, siblings, spouses, relatives and friends who also made this accomplishment possible. They all deserve a standing ovation!
In closing, I would like to take this opportunity to thank all of you – our community members, alumni, students, faculty and staff – for your support and extraordinary efforts during this unprecedented time. My heart is full when I think about the work of our community to help our students succeed despite many challenges, to put the health and safety of others at the forefront of every decision, and to recognize that – yes – this is a moment in history that will pass. Indeed, we know that our best days are still ahead of us. We are strong: We are Montana State. Go, ‘Cats, Go!
Waded Cruzado is the president of Montana State University.