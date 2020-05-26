COVID-19 is teaching us a lot about how to keep our hands clean, what 6 feet distance really looks like, and how lucky we are to live in the great state of Montana where there are open spaces and clean air. It is also teaching us about how we treat people in our community who are sick, and how we engage in a respectful manner.
At Cancer Support Community, we know something about how hard it can be to have people assume less of you because you have had cancer or have a chronic illness. In the beginning, deciding who to tell at work can be an intensely personal decision in fear of discrimination. There are many misconceptions that include: cancer means you will die, or that you have to stop working, or that you have a reduced ability to carry out the duties of the job or to adequately show up in a meaningful way.
While cancer has negative effects on your health, and treatment can be intense and difficult, we know that there are over 17 million cancer survivors in the United States, and many continue to have a career that enhances their lives and the work environment. Many survivors continue to be productive, reliable, and valuable members of the team, and should be treated as such. Stigma and workplace discrimination are significant concerns for cancer survivors and anti-stigma programs should target ongoing myths regarding cancer, survivors’ right to work productively, and it is important to incorporate survivors’ voices to enhance understanding.
Furthermore, it is essential for all of us to be aware of our judgments, prejudices and preconceived ideas when we learn someone has been diagnosed with cancer, in treatment or a survivor, and treat them with kindness. During this time of COVID, we have become acutely aware of how important it is to care for those in our community who are medically vulnerable and take steps to show compassion and kindness. We can be gracious when co-workers are needing to also be a teacher at home for their children. Offer to be of assistance when we learn that tests are pending, and anxiety is elevated. Be understanding when a colleague needs some time off.
And when someone returns to work after a cancer diagnosis or chronic illness, give them the benefit of the doubt to let them shine into their own ability. Trust them to be the smart, wonderful person they were prior to the diagnosis, and keep your own discriminatory judgments to yourself.
We are an amazing community and it is important now, more than ever, to demonstrate compassion and kindness for those who are facing illness or are medically vulnerable.
Becky Franks is CEO of Cancer Support Community Montana in Bozeman.