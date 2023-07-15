Let the news come to you

It’s July 15: Do you know where your legislature is?

Of course, they’re not in session. But while they were meeting for what seemed like a recklessly long time earlier this year, they waged a multifronted cultural war on the LGBTQ+ community, literally gutted environmental law, denied climate change, toyed with abolishing reservations, banned drag performers, banned books, booted Montana’s first openly transgender lawmaker, passed more than a half dozen anti-abortion laws, attempted to legalize a network of private schools funded through public tax dollars, risked our entire federal funding stream by passing an unscientific definition of sex, demanded a license just to enjoy public lands, and attempted several times to initiate a “jungle primary” to target incumbent U.S. Sen. Jon Tester to tilt the election toward the Republican Party.

Conspicuously absent from that list was meaningful property tax reform.

