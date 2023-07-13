Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

The most dangerous myth in Montana is the notion that the state is populated with people who have pulled themselves up by their individual bootstraps.

And it is fitting that such an analogy is impossible.

The “bootstraps mentality” is something deeply embedded in the culture of this rugged, proud state. In Montana, we self-soothe by convincing ourselves and each other that the secret to our collective and individual success is due to our own abilities and them alone.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you