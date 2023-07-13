The “bootstraps mentality” is something deeply embedded in the culture of this rugged, proud state. In Montana, we self-soothe by convincing ourselves and each other that the secret to our collective and individual success is due to our own abilities and them alone.
It’s also something that conservative politicians increasingly lean into as they talk about why cuts to social programs and things like public education make sense because it will teach some of us (read: liberals and slackers) how to improve our lot in life.
And while I cannot think of many skills more important than hard work and a work ethic, I’ve covered far too many hard-working poor people to know that just working hard, sometimes multiple jobs, isn’t all it takes to be comfortable.
As Montana grapples with an increasing unhoused population and as the cost of everything goes up — bootstraps. When politicians rail against any number of marginalized groups, the panacea of politicians? Bootstraps.
The bootstraps that we talk about so much here is worse than a myth. It’s an excuse not to help or even care.
That’s why the irony about the bootstraps phrase is so precious. It was originally meant to be used as an example for physics students that represented an impossibility. Thinking it through logically, the phrase makes no sense.
But as is the case with English, both flexible and ever-changing, the phrase gradually took on the opposite meaning, and suggesting to someone that they pull themselves up by the bootstraps became shorthand for relying upon yourself and your work to guarantee success.
When someone suggests the ol’ bootstraps approach to life, it suggests something physically impossible, like another commonly used phrase that I hear often, but can’t repeat in print.
It is fitting that Montana has adopted such an ethic as an unofficial state mantra, and is a favorite chestnut of so many politicians because it undercuts everything I have come to love about Montana.
Montana is a harsh and unforgiving place, a climate of extremes that can test your own survival skills when it comes to something as basic as taking out the trash in 30 below zero. While Montanans generally respect fences and boundaries, we are also accustomed to helping neighbors, knowing that our turn to need help is coming soon.
I also think back on the legions of people who have helped me personally and professionally along the way. I don’t so much as owe it to my bootstraps as I do to use my boots to stand upon the shoulders of others who have been gracious enough to help, improve and care about me. We are all the single work-product of many other successful people — family, neighbors, teachers and mentors. For them, I am grateful and chagrined that I cannot mention them all here.
My thoughts turn to my family, who gave me permission to pursue my passion and supported me every step of the way, as I undertook a circuitous route back to my home state. I think of Cathy McMullen, whose passion for writing and journalism sparked an interest that still hasn’t been extinguished. I think of my two good friends, Bill Simmons and Steve Fenter, who have taught me that a lifetime of learning doesn’t stop at any chronological age, and neither does friendship.
And that’s just the beginning of the people who have shaped me while my own bootstraps have hardly left a mark.
We should celebrate Montanans’ resiliency and their rugged ability to brave a climate that can be unforgiving and a land that will force a person to earn their existence. We have independent, even ornery folks here. We are a state populated with characters, charlatans and visionaries.
But for too long we’ve confused being individuals with being isolated.
And anyone who tells you they’re a self-made man or woman is either lying or not looking hard enough.
