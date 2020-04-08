There is a wonderful quotation from Charles Dickens that seems just right for these difficult times: “There is nothing so strong or safe in an emergency of life as the simple truth.” We take great pride in our sense of community and place and it is critical that we pull each other along with the truth.
Much has been reported lately about social media sites and talking heads on opinion programs spreading false and misleading statements that then get retransmitted by unsuspecting folks. Much has been reported lately that the Chinese and Russians have increased their efforts at spreading disinformation and conspiracy theories to divide us. Much has been reported recently about fraudsters and crooks promising all kinds of cures and economic rescue plans.
We are blessed here with trained, experienced public health and medical professionals who communicate with us in clear understandable terms. We are blessed with local and state political leaders who have correctly let the public health and medical professionals deliver accurate and timely information, free of politics. We have seen our state and local political leaders come together and work cooperatively in a rapidly shifting health and economic challenge. Sadly, not so on the national scene where confusion reigns.
There are some positive, simple steps we can take to keep our community strong as we live through this health and economic storm. Make sure you use trusted sources of information. You don’t have to agree with the source’s editorial policies – just know that the news is reported truthfully. When so many communities have lost their local news sources, we can be proud to have our sources from the Chronicle to public radio and tv. Skip the nonsense and theatre with the talking heads and spinmeisters who describe themselves as entertainers, not journalists. Do your part to stay home and keep your distance when out. You don’t have to like it, but the professionals deliver the truth.
Our community is a network of family, neighbors, work colleagues, friends, business owners, service providers, educators and professionals. Now, more than ever we need to reach out and do what we can to protect this network. Unfortunately, this crisis will be with us for quite some time, meaning more and more folks will need our help. Recent articles have highlighted opportunities to help through HRDC, United Way and the Bozeman Community Foundation. Other opportunities exist.
Our older population is most at risk both economically and from the health crisis. A concept called, “Each One Help One” asks that each of us stay in daily contact with someone you know – family or not — to offer support, check up and be a source of accurate information. Even sheltered at home you can reach out. This simple daily task can be a powerful safety net in our community. Dickens also wrote: “No one is useless in this world who lightens the burdens of anyone else.”
One look at Main Street tells us that an economic storm has hit. Many businesses throughout Montana are scrambling to offer goods and services through online purchases and home delivery. Skip the big out-of-state merchants and help preserve our economic base and local jobs.
A business leader once advised his folks to “keep the main thing, the main thing.” The idea was to stay focused, tune out all the noise and skip the distractions. Now, more than ever we need to focus on managing our health crisis which means taking seriously our responsibility to follow the guidelines from our public health and medical professionals and get our economy working as quickly as it is safe to do so. We do a disservice to our community by sending false information around – no matter how much we wish it were true.
As Dicken’s David Copperfield said, “I hope that real love and truth are stronger in the end than any evil or misfortune in the world.”
Joe McCarty lives in Bozeman.