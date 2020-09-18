The Bozeman Planning Board, a nine-member citizen advisory board, has recently completed its work in the development of a new growth policy for the city: the Bozeman Community Plan-2020.
The city commission will be reviewing this plan over the next several months. Your input on the plan is strongly encouraged. Information on how to provide input is detailed on the city’s website at www.bozeman.net/communityplan.
The thrust of the Bozeman Community Plan-2020 is a continuation and expansion of policies the city has employed for some time: perpetuation of existing neighborhoods while permitting some incremental changes to accommodate growth; encouragement of greater density, particularly in the newer parts of town and along major transportation corridors; increased emphasis on infrastructure to support transportation on foot, by bike, and by public transportation; economic growth; enhancement of the environment; regional cooperation; and the vetting of development proposals to ensure quality and to reduce adverse impacts.
These policies have been responsible in part for the high quality of the built environment found throughout Bozeman and are an important component of why Bozeman is such a remarkable place to live and work.
Background: State law mandates that cities create and periodically update growth policies for their communities. The purpose, per the statute, is to establish community objectives for land use, growth, regional cooperation and similar matters. Bozeman’s existing community plan, which the new plan will replace, dates from 2009.
By law, the growth policy, or community plan, is not a regulatory document, but after its adoption the city must “be guided by and give consideration to the general policy and pattern of development set out in the [plan].”
Process: The city hired the consulting firm of Logan Simpson from Fort Collins, Colo., to conduct public outreach and, working with the City’s Department of Community Development, to develop drafts of the new community plan. These drafts were subject to numerous revisions by the planning board in meetings beginning in 2017. The planning board unanimously approved the new community plan last month and it has now been forwarded to the city commission for its review, revision, and adoption by the city.
Content: The Bozeman Community Plan-2020 continues priorities that the city has had for some time. Because the city has adopted an overarching strategic plan, and because other adopted city plans deal with specific matters relevant to a growth policy, such as affordable housing and historic preservation, the community plan has a narrower focus than the plan it replaces. The 2020 plan focuses primarily on land use related matters, has fewer chapters and is a more user-friendly document.
The heart of the plan’s prescriptive content appears in chapters 2 through 4. Chapter 2 contains a significant number of suggested actions that the city should take. Chapter 3 provides a future land use map and explanatory text. Chapter 4 is an implementation section providing for the monitoring of the plan to measure successes and failures.
Actions: Chapter 2 of the plan is organized around seven themes. Each theme contains numerous goals, objectives and actions for the city to pursue.
Land Use Map: Chapter 3 of the plan contains a future land-use map that describes the city’s expectations with regard to the future uses of land as the city grows. There are nine categories of land use described. These are not zoning designations. Rather, each of the relevant categories permits various zoning designations as described in a correlation with zoning table in the chapter.
Implementation: The 2020 plan is the first in the city’s history to make a concerted effort to really look at results. Chapter 4 of the plan specifies the steps the city will take to monitor the plan and its successes and failures. These steps include the provision by the Department of Community Development of an annual report to the city, and the collection and analysis of a significant number of relevant metrics over time.
I would strongly encourage everyone with an interest in the city’s future direction to read the Bozeman Community Plan-2020. The planning board has made a lengthy good faith effort to develop a plan that it believes best provides for Bozeman’s future. However, it is you, the citizens of the community, who should judge this plan. Your comments to the city commission will have substantial influence on the plan as it is finally adopted.
Henry Happel is chairman of the Bozeman Planning Board.