From the moment COVID-19 reached Montana, Gallatin County has led the state with the highest number of confirmed cases. Since then, our health care workers and first responders have shown courage, honor and resilience in fighting this relentless virus, risking their own health and the health of their families to serve our community.
When a physician, advanced practice clinician, nurse, EMT, or hospital food service or environmental services care team member shows up for work, they are potentially exposing themselves to a virus that has already infected more than 1.5M people and killed 100,000 globally, including more than 100 health care workers. When they go home, they worry about potentially bringing the virus with them, threatening the health of their loved ones.
At times like these, we struggle to express our gratitude and admiration for the people working to protect and care for us. “Thank you” feels inadequate. Fortunately, we can take action to demonstrate our appreciation for their selfless dedication to saving lives.
Stay home. Practice proper hand and respiratory hygiene, and continue social distancing. Wear an appropriate face covering when making essential trips. Do everything you can to stay healthy and stay out of the health care system. If we keep our COVID-19 case numbers down and slow the spread, we lower the risk to our health care workers and avoid overburdening the health care system, thereby allowing us to help keep our community safe. Predictive modeling indicates that these simple steps are having an impact on the severity of the virus in our community. Keep up the good work.
Additionally, businesses and manufacturers have set aside their normal activity to produce gowns, face shields and masks for health care workers. Others in the community have donated food, supplies and funds to bolster our inventories of personal protective equipment (PPE). The overall outpouring of support and love for frontline caregivers and first responders carries great meaning for those who live the reality of COVID-19 every day. We are not in this alone, and for that we are immensely grateful.
At Bozeman Health, we shared in March that we suspended all non-essential medical services and elective procedures to reserve staff and equipment for COVID-19 cases. Since then, and continuing through the month of April, all employees affected by this decision are receiving guaranteed compensation while they await reassignment to other roles. Any employee who contracts COVID-19 will continue to receive full compensation and benefits until they are able to return to work. We will arrange hotel accommodations while they quarantine and provide additional financial support from the Bozeman Health Foundation Employee Emergency Fund to assist with recovery.
We are working with childcare and elder care providers to arrange availability, access, and competitive pricing for our employees, so they can focus on their work without worrying about the wellbeing of their loved ones. Our COVID-19 Behavioral Health Task Force rounds daily to check in with employees and provide support and resources during this difficult time. By offering these resources, we hope to alleviate distraction, relieve stress, and reduce anxiety so our caregivers can care for themselves, their colleagues and their patients.
The term “essential worker” appears frequently these days and during a global pandemic, our providers, nurses, pharmacists, therapists, technologists, first responders, and other health care personnel become more essential than ever. These unprecedented times call for unprecedented courage, and I have the honor of seeing that courage in action. Thank you for taking the simple steps to protect our health care workers. And please, join me in thanking them for their dedication and sacrifice. They care for us in our most difficult moments. Let’s do everything we can to care for them right now.
John Hill is the president and CEO of Bozeman Health.