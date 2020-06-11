In the last few days, there have been a number of articles written by far-right extremists claiming victory over the Conservative Solutions Caucus in the 2020 Republican primary elections. In reality, the Solutions Caucus performed well in the 2020 primary election and still is a power player in the Montana Legislature.
For several sessions, there has been an ideological battle in the Republican Party. On one side are a group of far-right extremists who believe legislators should follow the orders of party bosses even if those orders are contrary to the best interests of the people of Montana. On the other side is the Conservative Solutions Caucus. The Conservative Solutions Caucus is a group of Republican legislators who believe legislators should represent the people, not the party bosses or the special interests.
In the last five sessions, our group has worked to find real solutions to the problems Montana faces. We have worked to restore fiscal responsibility to the state budget. Under our leadership, we helped pass one of the most conservative budgets in state history. Members of our group have lead the effort to increase personal responsibility in our Medicaid program, lower the cost of prescription drugs and health insurance, improve education, reduce taxes, eliminate voter fraud, rebuild failing infrastructure and improve Montana’s business climate.
Although a few Conservative Solutions Caucus members lost their primary challenges, a substantial majority of the Conservative Solutions Caucus won their races and won big. The Conservative Solutions Caucus won two key Senate races and 10 key House races. Many of our candidates won by massive margins. For example, Sen. Fitzpatrick won over 80% of the vote, Reps. Buttrey, Bedey, Dooling, and Loge earned over 70% of the vote, and Reps. Custer and Garner both received percentages in the high 60s. And we had several new seat pickups.
Despite the efforts of many far-right extremists to intimidate and threaten our members and supporters, there will be more than enough Conservative Solutions Caucus members to ensure problem-solving legislators will have a powerful voice in the Montana Legislature. We will not be intimidated and we will not allow an extreme minority in the Republican Party to put their desires ahead of the needs of the people of Montana.
Montana is a special place because Montanans work together to solve problems. We cannot let our Legislature become a highly polarized, ineffective institution like the U.S. Congress. As members of the Conservative Solutions Caucus, we will continue to do what is best for the people of Montana.
Submitted by Montana legislators Llew Jones, Conrad; Steve Fitzpatrick, Great Falls; Frank Garner, Kalispell; Duane Ankney, Colstrip; Geraldine Custer, Forsyth; Terry Gauthier, Helena; Ed Buttrey, Great Falls; and David Bedey, Hamilton.