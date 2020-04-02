We now know from undisputed evidence globally that we are facing a public health emergency that is historic in scope and speed. Communities around the country and the world have been forced to take unthinkably drastic action. All of this being done to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus and protect those fighting for their lives.
I have not left my house except to get groceries and go for long walks since I returned from a conference in Washington, D.C., on March 11. I don’t know when this will end, but I do know that everyone in our community is being asked to make sacrifices. Sacrifices that will save lives. In the past we have endured hard times by coming together. We must now endure these hard times by staying apart. We must adopt social distancing everywhere we go and be prepared to stay home for the immediate future.
Even in this time of emergency we must consider how to help our community in the long term as well as today. One of the most important non-emergency events this year is the 2020 Census. For every Montana resident counted, a census study estimates the state will receive nearly $20,000 in federal funding per person over the next decade. Census numbers impact the roads we drive on, the schools our kids attend, the medical benefits we receive, housing opportunities in our community and much more. Having accurate census data is imperative to help adequately fund hundreds of federal programs Montana will use for the next decade.
This year marks the first time in census history people can respond online, in addition to the traditional mail and telephone responses. Census invitations will be mailed to each household (many of you may already have received them). It is easy and only takes 10 minutes. It has never been easier to respond on your own, whether online, over the phone or by mail—all while practicing social distancing and heeding the guidance of health officials in our uncertain times.
We will get through this. And while it may feel overwhelming to even think about what’s to come tomorrow, participating in the census today will have long lasting impacts for our future. We only do this once every 10 years. Please do your part and get yourself and your family counted.
Cyndy Andrus is the deputy mayor of Bozeman and the city commission liaison to the Bozeman/Gallatin Complete Count Committee. For information about how to respond to the 2020 Census visit https://2020census.gov/.