Bridger View is a new development model that combines philanthropic investment, sustainable design and a community housing trust to ensure permanent housing affordability for Bozeman residents and families. Half of the 62 homes will be sold below market rate — targeting the “middle income” earners in Bozeman — those friends and neighbors earning 80-120% of Bozeman’s median income. These homes will be sold to local households who earn too much to qualify for traditional homebuyer assistance programs but still cannot afford to purchase and own a home in our community.
HRDC has led Bridger View through the entitlement and design phase. As we head into construction, the newly formed Headwaters Community Housing Trust (HCHT) joins HRDC in this effort. The 31 homes sold at below-market prices — the first of which are scheduled to be completed in 2022 — will be kept affordable and available forever to future middle- income households by the new Headwaters Community Housing Trust.
Building on the community land trust work begun by HRDC in the 1990s, the sole focus of HCHT will be to increase and preserve the local supply of permanently affordable homes to middle-income residents here in Bozeman and the surrounding area.
Part of what makes Bozeman such a desirable community is our diversity. We are a real community of folks who work at grocery stores, schools, the hospital and our many small businesses. We believe our businesses and neighborhoods are strongest when people have the opportunity to live in the community where they work. Neighborhoods such as Bridger View can bridge the gap between current wages and real estate prices, so Bozeman can maintain community strength and diversity with opportunities for all to thrive.
Bridger View is the result of a partnership that joins nationally recognized firm Evolve EA with local talent to address this community need. The Trust for Public Land, HRDC, Comma Q Architecture, Langlas and Associates, Stahly Engineering, and GroundPrint, LLC, are just a few local businesses that have poured their expertise and dedication into this project that can serve as a model for how to maintain what makes Bozeman, Bozeman.
We, clearly have a lot more work in front of us to make our ambitious plans a reality. As we continue forward, we welcome your interest. To learn more about Bridger View, visit www.bridgerview.org.
Heather Grenier is the chief executive officer with the Human Resource Development Council in Bozeman; Michael Brown represents the Headwaters Community Housing Trust.