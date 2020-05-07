Not surprisingly, the draconian, perhaps even necessary, regulations to control COVID-19 have done more than flatten the coronavirus curve. With fewer people driving, flying, and working, air quality has improved, carbon emissions have been reduced, and water in some places is clearer.
Satellite images from Wuhan and northern Italy show massive reductions of air pollution, and carbon dioxide emissions in China have dropped by 25 percent since February.
Prior to COVID-19 carbon emissions from global aviation doubled between 1990 and 2019. The pandemic reduced air traffic in the last week of March 2020 by 50 percent compared to the same week in 2019, This translates to a reduction of 450 million tons carbon emissions, the equivalent of Mexico’s annual carbon emissions.
Columbia University researchers estimate that the economic downturn due to the coronavirus has reduced New York City truck and car traffic enough to lower carbon monoxide emissions by 50 percent compared to last year. They also found a 5 to 10% drop in CO2 emissions and a significant drop in methane, one of the most powerful greenhouse gases.
Even the canals of Venice which are usually filled with trash from tourists are now cleaner and even have small fish swimming around.
Based on this evidence, climate activists are jumping on the pandemic-type regulations saying, “COVID-19 response a roadmap to facing climate change.” Climate activist and co-founder of 350.org, Bill McKibben see this as an opportunity to implement regulations “in ways that were unimaginable . . . .” Or as Irish journalist, Graham Dockery, says coronavirus regulations are “Doing Greta’s (Thunberg])work.”
Author of “The Uninhabitable Earth,” David Wallace-Wells says that “the coronavirus is a preview of our climate-change future.” Wallace-Wells believes that global warming will “scramble ecosystems” that have limited the spread of viruses and “help disease trespass those limits as surely as Cortés did.”
Like COVID-19, climate change is global, every person contributes to it, and every person potentially suffers from it. These three elements are the reason that liberals, conservatives and even some libertarians accept a larger role for government in designing and enforcing rules necessary to conduct the war on carbon or coronavirus. In the words of a Western diplomat in Moscow, “For an authoritarian state, the coronavirus is paradise.” So is climate change.
Democrats tried to use the $2 trillion stimulus package as their Trojan Horse for climate demands, which would have had enormous costs. They wanted the already hard-hit airlines industry to fully offset greenhouse gas emissions by 2025 in return for loans and wanted to require banks receiving support from the package to stop funding fossil fuel projects.
These demands didn’t make it into the final legislation because the pandemic has highlighted the cost of draconian regulations. Imagine the additional impact on airlines had the reduced greenhouse gas proposal been included in the CARES Act. Airlines receiving loans are barred from furloughing employees at the same time that they have been hit harder than they were after 9/11. United Airlines, which saw a 97 percent reduction in passengers during the first two weeks of April, received $5 billion from the CARES Act, which, as required, will be used to “protect employee paychecks.” Nonetheless, a letter to employees from United Airlines executives said that reduced schedules “will have direct consequences for frontline employees in terms of total hours worked.”
Less production and consumption can reduce the effect of people on the environment, but poorer people are not environmentalists. When regulations take their toll on the economy, they eventually take their toll on our ability and willingness to improve the environment.
Those who think COVID-19 will open the door for environmental regulations “unimaginable” before the pandemic, might want to talk to those “frontline employees” who have lost their jobs. Rather than providing a roadmap for climate policy, the pandemic will make us all think twice before embracing environmental regulations that cost more than they are worth.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Terry L. Anderson is the John & Jean DeNault Senior Fellow at the Hoover Institution at Stanford University. He lives in Bozeman.