Montana’s abrupt shift to remote work, school, and public services due to the pandemic has been nothing short of a miracle, driven by excellent and dedicated professionals who have made things work in a pinch. However, this shift shone a bright light on what many of us have known for some time. Montana’s broadband infrastructure is inadequate, particularly on our reservations and in rural and frontier areas.
A recent study on Montana public library broadband capacity conducted by Simmons College in Boston and commissioned by the Montana State Library revealed woefully inadequate or unaffordable broadband in many of our communities. In the age of videoconferencing, streaming media, and large data files, our state’s patchwork broadband infrastructure is taxed to the limit and failing in some locations.
In fact, Belgrade Community Library has the fifth slowest broadband speed in the state. How can this happen in a wired community such as the Gallatin Valley? In communities which are well-connected with up-to-date fiber optic infrastructure, some public libraries cannot afford to pay for the minimum broadband speeds for libraries recommended by the Federal Communications Commission.
We know that broadband options in rural communities are limited. Those who cannot afford to subscribe to home internet service rely on their local public library’s internet connection to submit job applications, apply for veterans’ benefits and Medicare, complete online coursework, and communicate electronically with family and friends. While Montana public library buildings were closed, many chose to keep Wi-Fi available so that community members could work and study in the parking lot while socially distancing in their cars.
For example, an MSU student who went home to a rural community when students were encouraged not to return to campus shared, “I’ve been having a lot of internet connection problems from home and it’s hard to find internet in my small town. I’ve been able to make it through a few classes, but it’s hard to stream lectures or download large video and audio files.” If this student had access to a better broadband connection through her local library, she could have spent the time studying instead of trying to stream lectures and download large files.
The pandemic has also necessitated a shift to telehealth. Telehealth visits require adequate broadband so that health care providers can diagnose and treat patients. When broadband is inadequate, health care suffers. Additionally, K-12 schools and postsecondary institutions in rural communities are affected. In one eastern Montana school, the laptop that each student is provided for learning and discovery becomes a paperweight when too many students use the building wi-fi at once. This school cannot simply pay for a faster connection. The broadband infrastructure to the small town would not support the amount of internet traffic.
The pandemic has caused many of us to ask ourselves whether the way we live and work needs to change. Montanans need broadband now and this broadband access must be sustained. The federal CARES Act provides Gov. Bullock with funds to designate for projects to maintain schools, libraries, and health care. The time to examine the adequacy of Montana’s broadband infrastructure is now, and some of the funding could jump start a long-term effort to establish an education and telehealth broadband network, similar to Utah’s model, established in 1989. This network provides high-speed internet to all public libraries, K-12 schools, technical colleges, universities, and health care organizations and is supported by a state appropriation. Utah’s investment in this network has saved hundreds of millions of dollars using consortium purchasing power.
Gov. Bullock’s CARES Act funding, combined with a strategic legislative investment and the support of our congressional delegation in ensuring that federal funds are available for broadband infrastructure will undoubtably improve the lives and livelihoods of our citizens. Montanans roll up their sleeves and help each other out. It’s a shared value, and one upon which we can capitalize to ensure that every citizen has the connectivity they need—and deserve.
Ann Ewbank is an associate professor at Montana State University and a member of the American Library Association’s Policy Corps, a group which advocates on key policy issues on behalf of the national library community. She is the author of “Political Advocacy for School Librarians: Leveraging Your Influence.”