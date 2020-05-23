How many conversations have you had lately that go something like this: “Hey, I miss you, let’s catch up.” After running through the “old normal” checklist of cocktails, nope, dinner, nope), you settle on the “new normal:” “Let’s meet at the trailhead.”
Judging from the number of cars at state and local parks, trailheads, and even the other “not-so-secret-anymore” places, we’re not alone in our decision to turn to the outdoors as a safe place to get social and stay healthy.
If nothing else, this pandemic has shined a spotlight on the critical role front-country recreation plays in our daily lives. It’s become essential infrastructure yet we’ve starved those places we cherish—the Montana State Parks system alone has a $26 million maintenance backlog.
As we face a future of less travel and more outdoor engagement, investment in front-country places is essential to revitalize Montana’s economy. Across the state, those special parks, trails, fishing access sites and campgrounds close to Montana’s cities and towns hold the key to keeping us healthy and keeping the outdoor recreation economy afloat.
Even with an out-of-state quarantine requirement, Montana State Parks have seen a 60% increase in visitation. Visitors are lining up shoulder-to-shoulder and mask-free to experience Old Faithful in Yellowstone National Park, and trails in places like Bozeman, Helena, Three Forks and Whitefish are seeing a significant uptick in the number of users. In places like Flathead Lake, where less than 6% of shoreline is developed for public access, the lines at public boat launches promise to be longer than ever.
Visitation is one of the simplest and most significant investments that our outdoors yield; getting outdoors keeps people healthy. Study after study has shown that getting fresh air, sunshine and outdoor exercise can improve memory, decrease stress, reduce inflammation, eliminate fatigue, improve eyesight, decrease anxiety and generally make you feel better. Author Richard Louv calls it “Vitamin N” (for nature). The more we gather outside, the more important it is that we maintain safe public spaces to enjoy nature, and the more important it is that everyone can get some “Vitamin N” every day.
The obvious return on our outdoor investment is that places to get outdoors are the backbone of Montana’s economy. Outdoor recreation constitutes 5.1% of Montana’s gross domestic product. Undeniably, the economy relies on our public lands and water, but it also needs infrastructure. Infrastructure may lack the sizzle factor, but whether residents and visitors are boating, fishing, camping, skiing, or hunting, they all need facilities—think boat ramps and trailer parking areas; toilets; signage; boat washing stations; water systems, campsites; mountain bike trails; electrical hookups and dumping stations.
Investing in our infrastructure results in direct economic benefit by creating jobs to design and build, jobs to maintain, and jobs for those who manage the facilities. In places like Whitefish and Helena, studies have shown that trail systems and outdoor recreation access generate between $4 and $6 million annually to the local economy. In Whitefish, that translates to 68 additional jobs and $1.9 million in labor income. My guess is that Bozeman sees similar economic benefits.
Indirect benefits from infrastructure investment can be seen through Montana’s burgeoning tech industry, which relies on high-quality public access to nature to recruit talent. As remote work becomes more the rule than the exception, Montana’s easily accessible, abundant nature becomes a significant advantage as we compete for top talent with Seattle, Boulder and the Bay Area.
Bottom line: Great places to get outdoors do not happen by accident and they don’t happen without investment. Whether the investment comes through the Great American Outdoors Act, Land and Water Conservation Fund or through state infrastructure funding, public places to get outside and enjoy nature close to home are more critical than ever and deserve the commitment of real investment.
Diane Conradi owns Conradi Law Office, is a founder of Montana Access Project, former Montana State Parks Board member and co-founder of the MT State Parks Foundation and Whitefish Legacy Partners. She is a member of Business for Montana’s Outdoors.