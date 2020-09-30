We’re well into the Chinese curse: “Like it or not, we live in interesting times.” It turns out this may or may not be an actual Chinese curse, but that’s for another day. The “curse” means that these are times of disorder and uncertainty.
We can disagree about many things now, but there isn’t any disagreement about the disorder and uncertainty all around us. Our challenge is to manage our way back to a healthy, economically and politically stable community which requires us to pull together. A model of the very best of our community was the response to the Bridger Foothills fire. Neighbors and strangers, local and regional and national first responders, businesses and local elected leaders all came together in a show of bravery, unity and compassion. It’s a lesson in how to put aside all the divisions and support our community.
As voters we have an obligation to protect this wonderful place. Party politics doesn’t count for anything in the face of never-before-in-our-lifetime health and economic threats. Who could have imagined six months ago that almost a quarter million Americans would be dead from a pandemic that our federal government abandoned to the states or that political leaders would promote quack cures and sideline public health professionals? We now understand that we have a full set of political leaders with no leadership ability and who actually promote disorder and uncertainty.
We have a critical need going forward for intelligent, experienced leadership to guide and protect us. The time for slogans is gone. The time for honesty and solutions is now. We can start by asking each candidate to pledge to work cooperatively to tackle this unprecedented health and economic crisis. We can demand that each candidate pledge to put the community crisis ahead of political parties. Candidates who stick with tired political talking points or follow instructions from party leaders won’t help us in the future, because they aren’t helping us now.
We’re about to receive our ballots for the most important election in our lifetime. Between foreign misinformation and lies about voting integrity we have an even greater challenge to put aside the disorder and uncertainty and do our duty to vote. We have a proven effective and honest election system here that has been in place for many years. Turn off the noise from the tricksters and fraudsters and turn in your ballot early. The way to defeat the foreign meddling and political lies is to do our duty to protect democracy.
We have some special local challenges. Our almost unbelievable growth, even in the pandemic requires wise and forward-thinking leadership. Our growth isn’t confined to any political boundary which means that intergovernmental planning and cooperation is a critical requirement. The days of passive county government are gone. The days of our local state legislators turning their backs on helping to manage the area’s growth are gone. Another term of inaction and inability to develop modern management and taxation solutions will leave us struggling.
Our state has some special challenges, as well. We’ll need smart leadership to address the critical need for health care and a safety net for families, especially with so many out of work. We’ll need a Public Service Commission focused on our future energy sources. We’ll need leaders committed to protecting our environment. Our world-class water is under assault across the state from poor development practices to poor wastewater management to climate change. The clock is ticking on developing solutions to these threats.
You must step up to protect our democracy. It’s time to follow the model from our community response to the Bridger Foothills fire. Put aside the political squabbles and take us away from disorder and uncertainty and do your part to bring us back to stability and cooperation. Unfortunately, this health and economic crisis is likely with us for quite a while. Stay informed and committed to our future. As the late pundit Will Rogers said, “When ignorance gets started, it knows no bounds.”
Joe McCarty lives in Bozeman. He serves on the board of Headwaters Economics and the Montana Conservation Corps.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.