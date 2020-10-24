As a Montanan, whose livelihood depends on clean water and healthy rivers, I am thrilled to support the draft Montana Headwaters Legacy Act — proposed Wild and Scenic Rivers legislation that will safeguard Montana’s premier streams.
Growing up in Billings in the 1970s and 1980s, I was fortunate to have two of the state’s world renown treasures, the Yellowstone River and the Beartooth Mountains in my backyard. If I wasn’t on the river casting for wild trout alongside my two brothers, I was hiking up the East Rosebud, Rock Creek and the Stillwater to what I consider to be some of the world’s best fishing – the Beartooth Plateau.
By the time I graduated from Billings Senior in 1985, it became clear to me that the Yellowstone River and its mountain tributaries had shaped me as a Montanan. My years became defined by the Mother’s Day Caddis Hatch, the raging early summer runoff, the mountain trails emerging from the snowpack to provide access into the high country, the scorching heat of an August sun, and finally the cool crisp air of an autumn punctuated by the sound of bugling elk or a flock of Canada geese. Montana’s fishing and hunting steered me into a summer job as a fishing guide, and, over time, my brothers and I built an international fishing business in remote parts of the world like Mongolia, the Bahamas and Brazil.
Working overseas has put a lot of things in perspective. Clean water matters. Rivers sustain local communities. Drinking water, irrigation, and a thriving outdoor recreation economy depend on healthy rivers. My years as a commissioner with Fish, Wildlife and Parks exposed me to all kinds of threats to our rivers. In the last 50 years Montanans have fought damn proposals on the Yellowstone, West Fork of Rock Creek by Red Lodge, East Rosebud Creek, and Bear Creek by Gardiner. More recently, we’ve come together to oppose two ill-conceived gold mines in Park County’s Yellowstone headwaters.
Montana’s water is our state’s most important natural resource. Montana should be proud of its legacy celebrating farmers, ranchers and river guides working together to protect our most important rivers and streams. People come to Montana from all corners of the world because they experience rivers that carve through wild mountainous canyons and multigenerational working agricultural landscapes. Our multi-billion dollar agriculture industry and multi-billion dollar outdoor recreation economy both depend on clean water and healthy rivers.
Many Montanans assume these rivers were protected years ago. They were not. Montana only has five Wild and Scenic Rivers — the three forks of the Flathead, Upper Missouri Breaks and East Rosebud Creek. Montana’s 388 designated river miles is a stark contrast compared to the 891 Wild and Scenic River miles in Idaho and 1,916 in Oregon. The recent University of Montana public lands poll makes it obvious that nearly 80 percent of Montanans want to see our cold-water fisheries protected with Wild and Scenic River designations.
That is why I support the Montana Headwaters Legacy Act. The time is right to add more Montana streams flowing through public lands to the National Wild and Scenic Rivers System.
To learn more about the Montana Headwaters Legacy Act, visit www.healthyriversmt.org.
Dan Vermillion owns Sweetwater Travel Company in Livingston and is a former Montana’s Fish, Wildlife, and Parks commissioner. He serves on the Greater Yellowstone Coalition’s board of directors.