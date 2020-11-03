Due to cool weather, recent snow, and ongoing suppression activities, the Bridger Foothills Fire recently reached an important milestone: 100% containment. This fire spread to just over 8,000 acres, burned 30 primary residences, threatened public and firefighter safety, and came very close to entering the Lyman Creek drainage, which comprises 20% of Bozeman’s water supply. The other 80% comes from Bozeman and Hyalite drainages.
The Bridger Foothills Fire is another clarion call for the Gallatin Valley. The occurrence of wildfires and their effects, exacerbated by climate change and development in the wildland urban interface, will be a part of our future. It is imperative that we do the work to protect our water supply, alongside our work to protect private property, public safety, firefighter safety and overall forest health.
The Bozeman Municipal Watershed Fuels Reduction Project (BMW) is a joint effort between the city of Bozeman and Custer Gallatin National Forest, which aims to reduce forest fuel loads. The project will help protect Bozeman’s primary drinking water supply in and around the Bozeman and Hyalite Creek watersheds, it will provide for more defensible space in the Wildland Urban Interface (WUI), and just as critical — will increase public and firefighter safety.
The Bridger Foothill Fire experienced extreme fire behavior, primarily due to a “red flag day” with high temperatures, high sustained winds and low humidity. While these conditions, along with elevated fuel loading, made firefighting efforts extremely difficult — areas where fuels reduction efforts had occurred were less impacted.
Previous fuels management work in the Pine Creek area (1980s) and South Bridger Interface project area (2015), combined with more favorable weather conditions, helped reduce the severity of the Bridger Foothills Fire and aided fire suppression efforts. Fire managers noted that when the fire entered areas where these fuels reduction projects had occurred, there were notable decreases in fire intensity, severity and tree mortality. This change in fire behavior also aided suppression efforts by enhancing the effectiveness of retardant and water drops, and enabled firefighters to safely engage the fire’s edge.
The BMW project is designed to impact wildland fire in a similar manner. It will create a less dense forest canopy with openings to help suppression efforts, address WUI concerns by helping to prevent a fire from spreading between public and private land, and address significant firefighter and public safety concerns (including the one-way in and one-way out situations found in Hyalite and Bozeman Creek).
Crews have begun marking trees and doing preliminary work within the BMW project area. Fuels reduction work will begin in earnest in the spring of 2021. The city of Bozeman and the Custer Gallatin National Forest are committed to transparent and timely updates regarding project activities and temporary trail or road closures. The city and forest are also implementing work concurrently to reduce inconvenience to residents and visitors alike.
The time is now to continue fuels mitigation work on both public lands and private property, to protect our water sources, our land, our firefighters, and each other. If we wait for a wildfire to start — we’ve waited too long.
For more information on the BMW project, please visit www.bznwatershed.com. Together, we can encourage more resilient forests that provide clean and clear drinking water and support the incredible values we all want from our forests for decades to come.
Mitch Reister is the public works director for the city of Bozeman; Corey Lewellen is the Bozeman district ranger for the Custer Gallatin National Forest.