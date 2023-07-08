When you discover you are about to become a first-time parent, you want advice. You want guidance. You want answers. And you want it before your new nugget makes its grand entrance on this planet.
I have met some parents who boldly claimed to know precisely how to raise the perfect kid. And to be honest, I kinda hated them. In reality, most of us are wandering cluelessly through the thick forest of parenthood, doing the best that we can. And each day, our fervent hope is that our decisions aren’t screwing up our kids.
At least not too much.
My mom sought advice from the pages of Dr. Spock’s book. I did the same from the What to Expect series, which allowed me to obsess about the milestones that should occur every single week of my pregnancy and my firstborn’s life. Despite constantly reading and highlighting every book in this series, I still needed more information about this quirky little being who was now in my 24/7 care. Luckily, friends, family, and complete strangers chimed in with advice — solicited or not. From the moment people got that first glimpse of my quickly-growing baby bump, or later when they spied Tiny Tot in his stroller, it seemed like the world was more than happy to contribute their favorite parenting secrets. But the conflicting advice confused me. I didn’t know which parenting philosophy to embrace: free-range, helicopter, or lawnmower. Folks also enthusiastically shared recommendations for the best car seats, strollers, and educational toys. They were delighted to weigh in on where to register my kid for kindergarten and what time to arrive to maximize my chances. But despite my begging, they would never, under any circumstances, disclose their babysitters’ names or contact information.
Some information is sacred.
On more than one occasion, my circle of mom friends talked me down from my parenting freakouts and frustrations during the dicey middle and high school years. But a funny thing happened to that world of generous parenting advice. For 18 years, I had come to rely upon and trust that firehose of information. But right around the time Older Boy became old enough to vote, the aid and encouragement from the parenting universe came to a screeching halt, and everyone stopped talking. Now that Older Boy and Younger Boy are fully grown men, I have figured out why.
Because that’s when YOU have to stop talking.
Needless to say, this aspect of parenting was particularly challenging for a control freak like me. I had spent the first 18 years of their lives like the director of a Broadway production barking orders at the cast members, otherwise known as my sons. My theory was that if they listened to me, I could save them from some of the stupid mistakes I made growing up. My so-called wisdom, which I dispensed like M&Ms, was well-intentioned in the spirit of saving them, and quite possibly me, from headaches and heartaches that were the natural consequence of two knuckleheads doing really dumb or dangerous stuff as a result of an under-developed prefrontal cortex.
After operating under the delusion that I had actually had some degree of control of their lives from DNA until their 18th birthday, suddenly, I had to completely change my approach to parenting. I could no longer shout instructions like a coach on the sidelines.
Because this Bossy Mom was now permanently sidelined.
I learned to nod and smile at my newly-minted adults, even when every fiber of my being wanted to scream YOU DON’T WANT TO DO THAT, WHAT ARE YOU THINKING, or ARE YOU OUT OF YOUR MIND? Instead, it is now my policy to keep my trap shut even if I have to chew through my tongue to do so.
One day, if grandchildren come along, I’m sure The Husband will give me a case of Duct Tape to make sure I remember to keep my policy intact.
