Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

When you discover you are about to become a first-time parent, you want advice. You want guidance. You want answers. And you want it before your new nugget makes its grand entrance on this planet.

I have met some parents who boldly claimed to know precisely how to raise the perfect kid. And to be honest, I kinda hated them. In reality, most of us are wandering cluelessly through the thick forest of parenthood, doing the best that we can. And each day, our fervent hope is that our decisions aren’t screwing up our kids.

At least not too much.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Keeping quiet has never been one of Denise Malloy’s strong suits. She can be reached at denisewrites406@gmail.com.

Tags

Recommended for you