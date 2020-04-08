Your Bozeman teachers today are doing something nobody thought possible a month ago: teaching all 7,200 of our community’s kindergarten through 12th graders online, remotely.
We all face huge challenges. This coronavirus has obliterated our notion of “normal.” Who among us hasn’t had moments that catch in your throat, that leave you on the verge of tears or wishing you could change the news for a day?
Our teachers’ task as educators is to bring peace to crazy, to instill hope over fear. And they’re doing this with honesty and love: They’re not hiding their feelings nor, necessarily, what’s going on. They’re putting on a brave face and leading with the truth.
As your elected school board, we want to share – in our teachers’ words – how they are helping kids adjust to this new reality, what your Bozeman School District’s strategy is for the next few weeks, and what changes we’ve made in response to a very fluid situation.
“We are moving towards ‘remote learning’ until at least April 10. After that, no one knows what lies ahead, but we are planning for what we can do to help all of you,” Bozeman High School head basketball coach and health enhancement teacher Wes Holmquist wrote to his students before they returned Monday. “Please don’t stress and please realize we are all in this together, and we will make this work.”
Our teachers love working with children, love being in the classroom to help them grow and stretch and reach new horizons. We’re now asking them all to do this from behind a computer screen.
“I sincerely and deeply hope that I will be able to work again with your student in person this school year,” BHS choir director Jacob Malczyk wrote to parents of his students. “I really miss working and singing with them each day.”
The plan Bozeman School District Superintendent Bob Connors and district staff put together focuses on flexibility and getting work done.
“This will be honed as we go along, based on how teachers are feeling what students need,” Deputy Superintendent Marilyn King told us. “We’re trying to make sure we don’t stress students and families.”
We’re working to protect salaries, health- and non-wage benefits for all teachers and staff – librarians, teacher’s aides, janitors and lunch workers.
Bus drivers are employees of First Student, a national chain, and there’s some confusion here: We canceled bus routes but remain current on payments – and we intend to make our next payment. We’re still working out details, but any decision not to pay idled drivers is First Student’s, not the district.
We also struck our request for a tax increase from the May 5 schools ballot, increasing next year’s projected shortfall by $660,000. With so many households facing economic uncertainty, we felt an urgent obligation to tighten the district’s belt, too.
Left on the ballot is a six-year, $6 million transition levy, or $1 million per year. This is essential: It will allow us to continue the current level of instruction at each high school. In essence, we are proposing to spend surplus Gallatin High School construction funds on new costs associated with running two high schools – more teachers, more utilities, twice as many janitors, sports teams and student activities, to name a few.
This transitional step won’t cost taxpayers any extra — the ballot requires a 100% offset — but we do need your approval.
Ballots for this mail-only election go out April 17 and are due at the county courthouse May 5. Your vote is important to us.
On a personal note, we encourage all of you with kids to sit and look over their notes from their teachers. Marvel at the effort underway. Your children are getting good advice.
“This shift to working and learning from home has been difficult on many of us and will continue to be so,” BHS math teacher Emily Hessler wrote. “Please take some time each day to enjoy your family, get some exercise, take brain breaks, get some fresh air, and connect virtually with your friends and loved ones.”
“We all need balance during this time so that we can be at our best when this is all over.”
The Bozeman School Board is comprised of chairman Andy Willett and trustees Sandy Wilson, Greg Neil, Wendy Tage, Douglas Fischer, Gary Lusin, Heide Arneson and Tanya Reinhardt.