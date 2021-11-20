Letter to the editor: Teach younger generations to love the outdoors By Martha Sellers Guest columnist Nov 20, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Martha Sellers Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Not long ago, childhood included endless opportunities to engage with our natural world. Exploring woods and prairies, valleys and mountains, creeks and rivers, from sunup to sundown, where we learned to be curious, to jump in and get muddy, to notice lichen and lizards, to be late for dinner. Again.This exploration wasn’t just about fresh air and exercise. It empowered us to investigate the unknown, to take risks and tackle problems both mental and physical, to gain confidence in ourselves and our place in the wild...and the world. It built our bodies. It built our minds. It built our character.It also taught us the essentialness of wildlife and wild places. It made us yearn for space, for snails and snakes, for stars. It introduced us to life and death, to have and want. And, for many of us, it pushed us to protect it for others.Conservation comes from knowing a place so intimately that it sparks awe, respect, and a commitment to maintaining its wild integrity. But opportunities to “know” wild places are not as abundant as they once were, especially for our youth. Some opportunities require equipment or gear. Some are too far away or will take too much time. For some it’s a concern for safety. Or you don’t have someone to share it with or to show you how it’s done. It can seem uninteresting compared to the latest technology. Or it could be viewed as what “other” people do; that you don’t or won’t fit in. And for far too many, opportunities are too costly. There are some larger-than-life exceptions to the importance of first-hand relationships. One can imagine the breadth and depth of the Grand Canyon without having tiptoed to the rim and looked down into that massive chasm. Tens of thousands of people are passionate about protecting grizzly bears and wolves even though they’ve never seen one. And I cared deeply about the Giant Sequoias long before I tried to put my arms around one. But, for the hundreds of millions of wildlife and wild places that need us to save them from ourselves, immersing young people in nature—to play, to observe, to learn, to share—is essential.Here in Montana, we are more fortunate than most. We have vast and complex public lands that offer unparalleled opportunities to learn to know a place intimately. We can run rivers, climb mountains, ride ranges, and ski tricky stretches of terrain. We have the Beartooths and the Gallatins, the Missions and the Centennials, the Bitterroots and the Tobacco Roots, the Big Belts and the Little Belts. Rather paddle? Try the Dearborn, the Flathead, the Missouri, or the Yellowstone. Not able to do it on foot? Pack a horse. Not confident in the backcountry? Grab a front-country campsite and listen to the birds as the creek runs by. It doesn’t matter how you commune with nature, only that you do — and that you take the younger generations with you.“We must teach our children to smell the earth, to taste the rain, to touch the wind, to see things grow, to hear the sun rise and the night fall — to care.” John Cleal Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Martha Sellers is the Development Manager for Montana Wilderness School. She lives in Belgrade. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Opportunity River Mountain Hydrography Botany Zoology Astronomy Creek Place Flathead Belt Recommended for you More from this section No perfect solutions: The fight over how to protect the Gallatin River from pollution Posted: Nov. 19, 2021 Guest column: Infrastructure bill will benefit Montana for years to come Posted: Nov. 19, 2021 Floodplain permit approved for 'glamping' resort along Gallatin River in Gallatin Gateway Posted: Nov. 19, 2021 Crowe, Cale M. Posted: Nov. 18, 2021 Guest column: Setting the record straight on the Madison River Posted: Nov. 18, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll What is the most essential Thanksgiving side dish? You voted: Mashed potatoes Stuffing Mac and cheese Rolls Green beans Vote View Results Back