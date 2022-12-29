Let the news come to you

As the 2023 biennial Montana Legislature approaches, the biennial push by the Bozeman City Commission for a local option sales tax once again takes center stage. Over the last several legislative sessions all local option sales tax bills have failed.

A local option sales tax bill will fail again unless and until tax payers and legislators are convinced that money raised by the tax won’t disappear into the bottomless pit of a city’s general operating fund (on-going expenditures) but will result in real, tangible property tax relief.

The best way to do that would be to stipulate, under the law, that any voter approved, local option sales tax must be dedicated to a specific, singular public need at a set and known cost, and only for as long it takes to pay for the stated purpose. Capital improvement projects are the best fit for this but a critical, pressing or emergency public need could also be funded in this way for a stipulated, set period of time.

John Vincent served 16 years in the Montana House of Representatives, two terms as speaker of the house, and four years as a Bozeman city commissioner, two of those years as mayor.

