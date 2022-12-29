As the 2023 biennial Montana Legislature approaches, the biennial push by the Bozeman City Commission for a local option sales tax once again takes center stage. Over the last several legislative sessions all local option sales tax bills have failed.
A local option sales tax bill will fail again unless and until tax payers and legislators are convinced that money raised by the tax won’t disappear into the bottomless pit of a city’s general operating fund (on-going expenditures) but will result in real, tangible property tax relief.
The best way to do that would be to stipulate, under the law, that any voter approved, local option sales tax must be dedicated to a specific, singular public need at a set and known cost, and only for as long it takes to pay for the stated purpose. Capital improvement projects are the best fit for this but a critical, pressing or emergency public need could also be funded in this way for a stipulated, set period of time.
Any voter approved, local option sales tax bill must overcome three obstacles to become law. First, taxpayers’ very real concern that the money raised by the sales tax wouldn’t actually provide significant property tax relief but would, instead, quickly and quietly disappear into the black hole of the city’s property tax funded general fund, essentially resulting in more taxation, not less. Second, despite their campaign rhetoric, Republican legislators distrust of local control. Third, Democrats’ traditional opposition to the sales tax.
In the 1985 legislative session it was Bozeman Democratic and Republican legislators, myself included, who overcame Republican opposition to any new taxes and Democrats’ fierce opposition to the sales tax to pass a local option sales tax ( then called “the resort tax”) for West Yellowstone. What a difference it’s made for West!
It would be a great accomplishment if our local legislative delegation could come together in another bipartisan effort to help pass a new local option sales tax that guaranteed property tax relief for the taxpayers of Bozeman and other cities and towns that wanted to utilize it.
I feel it can be done if lessons learned by recent legislative failures to pass a local option sales tax are taken to heart and a new, more practical, realistic and politically viable approach is taken.
