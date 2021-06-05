In January of 2017, Democratic Sen. Jon Tester introduced Republican Congressman Ryan Zinke at his Senate confirmation hearing for Interior Secretary saying, “I expect you will find he is equipped to hold this post.”
The introduction was notable because bipartisan displays like this one are increasingly rare. Tester went on to acknowledge that, “there are those issues where Congressman Zinke and I don’t see eye to eye… but as a westerner I know he knows what’s at stake.”
Fast forward to 2021 and there’s a chance for another Montanan to be confirmed by the Senate to manage the nation’s public lands — and a similar opportunity for bipartisanship from Montana’s Congressional delegation.
Tracy Stone-Manning is the director that the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) needs to conserve, restore, and steward our public lands for true multiple use.
The BLM is charged with sustaining the “health, diversity, and productivity” of 245 million acres of public lands for the benefit of all Americans. These lands support livelihoods for thousands of people, provide numerous opportunities for outdoor recreation, and serve as important habitat for a diverse array of wildlife.
Like me, most Montanans enjoy camping, hunting, and fishing in places managed by the BLM, from Bitter Creek to the Centennial Mountains.
Unfortunately, these exceptional and essential lands and waters are at risk due to climate change, mega-fires, drought, invasive species, and poor management decisions. It’s a pivotal time for the agency, which needs to restore balance to its land stewardship and ensure these natural resources and experiences endure for future generations. That’s why it’s critical to have the right leader at the helm of the agency.
Stone-Manning is not only a Montanan, she’s also an avid outdoorswoman and a consensus builder. She has spent her career urging wise stewardship of our nation’s public lands and waters. Her record includes fiercely advocating to permanently authorize and fully fund the Land and Water Conservation Fund. She was also the architect of an expansive restoration and resilience plan for Congress to use in developing legislation that creates jobs and restores our public lands.
She was also chief of staff for Gov. Steve Bullock, director of the Montana Department of Environmental Quality, and a senior advisor to Sen. Tester. Early in her career, she led an organization that successfully advocated for hundreds of millions of dollars to clean up the Clark Fork River, one of our nation’s largest Superfund sites. In all these roles, she demonstrated a commitment to making sure our lands and waters are managed for the benefit of all.
In each of these roles, Stone-Manning led with the management skills necessary to bring together diverse groups of stakeholders in pursuit of collaborative policy solutions. As Gov. Bullock’s chief of staff, she oversaw day-to-day operations of his cabinet and the state’s 11,000 employees, helped broker bipartisan policy through the state Legislature, and helped launch the state’s first Office of Outdoor Recreation. At the Montana Department of Environmental Quality, she managed the department’s staff and led the agency’s work stewarding the state’s water, air, mining, and remediation programs.
After more than four years without a Senate-confirmed director to lead the BLM, Stone-Manning is uniquely qualified to ensure that a balanced approach will guide management decisions.
Sens. Tester and Daines need to prioritize the interests of Montana’s anglers, hunters, and recreationists and build on the tradition of bipartisanship from 2017 with a swift confirmation of another Montanan to lead this essential agency. Stone-Manning is uniquely and abundantly qualified for the task.
Jim Klug is the founder and director of operations for Yellow Dog Flyfishing Adventures, a member of Business for Montana’s Outdoors.