Summer is a wonderful time to visit with family and to explore the parks, rivers and forests that surround us. Summer is also a time to give thanks for all that we are fortunate to have and a time to give back to this place and the people who make it so special.
I attended a retirement party recently. It seemed that each greeting to the newly-unemployed was always, “what are you going to do with all your free time?” His response was well practiced and repeated throughout the party. It had undertones of more golf, more fishing, grandkids and travel. Enviable pursuits for those of us still working. But one well-wisher’s question stood out to me for its difference from the rest. The question was merely “how will you give back to your community?” The response was certainly less practiced, but quite obviously more impassioned. It was clear that the retiree was excited to have the capacity to engage more deeply in efforts to make our community better. It was interesting to me that so many of us wait until the end of our careers to invest in our community, if we bother to do so at all.
I have been fortunate to spend my whole career in the nonprofit sector with a personal passion for making things better for my community. As the Executive Director for the Gallatin Valley Land Trust (GVLT), my current focus is the preservation of the lands, waters and open space which surround us. I put my energy towards enhancing all that the land provides from productive agriculture to trails, recreation and wildlife habitat. I also recognize and honor the value of those who give time to other causes like human welfare, those less-advantaged or less-abled, houses of worship, youth sports and empowerment, veterans and so many other generous pursuits.
They say that “it takes a village to raise a child;” a nod to the difficulty of being a parent and to the impact that one’s community can have in supporting a family. I have come to believe that it takes a village to do most of the hard tasks that make a community thrive. I am fortunate to see this generosity every day when we host GVLT volunteer events. Hundreds of you turned out in the rain in early June to help GVLT on National Trails Day. More than 1,000 people in our community rallied to help GVLT achieve our 80,000 mile goal for our Summer Trails Challenge. And even more of you support GVLT through annual contributions. Thank you. Your efforts help ensure that this community will continue to have conserved open space and a world class trail system.
I happen to believe that generosity to one’s community is the most important and most critical act to becoming part of that community. It should not have to wait until one’s retirement. It is through the act of giving back that we meet our neighbors and we build common bonds. I have only lived in southwest Montana for a few years, but I feel fortunate to have forged great friendships throughout the community. I encourage you to do what you can to give back to this place and this community, now. Even small efforts can add up. Celebrate the moments of community and be part of what makes this place so special. Use these summer months to pick up a shovel, or a serving spoon, or a shift at the library and make this place even better.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.