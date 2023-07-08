Chet Work
Summer is a wonderful time to visit with family and to explore the parks, rivers and forests that surround us. Summer is also a time to give thanks for all that we are fortunate to have and a time to give back to this place and the people who make it so special.

I attended a retirement party recently. It seemed that each greeting to the newly-unemployed was always, “what are you going to do with all your free time?” His response was well practiced and repeated throughout the party. It had undertones of more golf, more fishing, grandkids and travel. Enviable pursuits for those of us still working. But one well-wisher’s question stood out to me for its difference from the rest. The question was merely “how will you give back to your community?” The response was certainly less practiced, but quite obviously more impassioned. It was clear that the retiree was excited to have the capacity to engage more deeply in efforts to make our community better. It was interesting to me that so many of us wait until the end of our careers to invest in our community, if we bother to do so at all.

I have been fortunate to spend my whole career in the nonprofit sector with a personal passion for making things better for my community. As the Executive Director for the Gallatin Valley Land Trust (GVLT), my current focus is the preservation of the lands, waters and open space which surround us. I put my energy towards enhancing all that the land provides from productive agriculture to trails, recreation and wildlife habitat. I also recognize and honor the value of those who give time to other causes like human welfare, those less-advantaged or less-abled, houses of worship, youth sports and empowerment, veterans and so many other generous pursuits.

Chet Work is the executive director of Gallatin Valley Land Trust.

