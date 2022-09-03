Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

For far too long, an antiquated federal oil and gas leasing program has undermined the management of our public lands, and disadvantaged taxpayers. These outdated policies have held Montana back and hindered the assets that contribute to our $7 billion outdoor recreation economy.

That leasing program got a major overhaul recently with the passage and signing of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). The law fixes much of what is broken in the program, putting Montana’s outdoor industry on much better footing than before by allowing agencies to invest more time and resources in the care of our public lands and outdoor recreation infrastructure.

Here’s an indication of just how broken the leasing program was: during the last administration, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) offered up more than 442,000 acres of public lands in Montana for oil and gas leasing, with only 41% of those acres selling. Thirty percent of the leases sold during that time went for the minimum bid of $2 an acre — a rate that, until the passage of the IRA, hadn’t been updated since 1987.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Bill Stoddart is a small business owner and 30 year resident of the Gallatin Valley.

Tags

Recommended for you