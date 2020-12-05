The 2020 election is over, and to no one’s great surprise it demonstrated how divided and polarized the country is. Today’s elections and the massive amounts of money spent on demonizing political opponents and parties leave many of us feeling cynical and separate from one another. Whether a Facebook friend unceremoniously unfriended you over your support for candidate X, or Uncle Jerry hurled a dinner roll at Cousin Jackie during Thanksgiving dinner for her dim view of candidate Y, I’m guessing we’ve all felt some measure of tension and isolation.
Last year while giving a presentation, I was asked this question: With our country so divided, how can any meaningful conservation happen? My reply was an expression of a deep belief I have seen borne out time after time. Conservation can unite. Let me explain.
In 2003, I broke the news to my grandmother from the wonderfully named Idaho town of Mud Lake (pop. 409) that I had just taken a job working for a non-profit conservation group named the Greater Yellowstone Coalition. After she regained consciousness several weeks later, we had long talks about the many years she and my grandfather organized family reunions at Forest Service campgrounds all over eastern Idaho. We agreed some of our best shared memories were spent in nature on public lands with family. And we acknowledged how lucky we were to live in such a beautiful part of the world. Our politics were as different as they could be, but we shared a deep affection for this place.
If you take a good look at the history of conservation in our region, you will see it has a powerful ability to unite. Poll after poll demonstrates broad support for it. But I get it if you are feeling a little shaky about polls these days. Instead, look at the outcomes. In Montana, citizens from different political persuasions asked Montana’s congressional delegation – one Democrat and two Republicans – to protect East Rosebud Creek from a proposed dam. When gold mines were proposed on Yellowstone’s northern gateway, Democrats and Republicans worked together to pass the Yellowstone Gateway Protection Act, a widely popular bill that protected 30,000 acres of public lands.
Politicians from both parties recently helped deliver a major conservation win when the Land and Water Conservation Fund was fully and permanently funded at $900 million annually. In all cases, when the politicians who helped pass these bills were up for re-election, they campaigned on these conservation successes because they knew they were so broadly supported by voters.
Now I know there are many factors that drive election outcomes. But my point is that if you are looking for a politically popular issue that can unite people in Montana and Greater Yellowstone, conservation is your issue. We all live here for a reason. We love this place, and we want to protect the things that make it so special.
Congratulations to the newly elected officials who will take the reins of leadership in this great state. You have tough jobs ahead of you. With so much division, I challenge you to focus on issues that unite. Unspoiled public lands, trout-filled rivers, abundant wildlife, working ranches that provide habitat and open space. The things that make Montana so different and so cherished. If you do, I am willing to bet that both Uncle Jerry and Cousin Jackie – as different as they may be – will both thank you for it, as will their children and grandchildren. And that is no small feat.
Scott Christensen is the executive director of the Greater Yellowstone Coalition.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.