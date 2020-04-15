Opening up the Chronicle recently, we were greeted with a picture of a homemade sign thanking the hardworking people in our community who are taking care of us and protecting us during this ever changing COVID pandemic. We, members of our state legislative delegation and county commissioners, deeply thank our medical staff, first responders, grocery workers, gas station attendants, delivery drivers, farmers, public and utility workers, law enforcement and so many more. They keep the lights on, our grocery shelves stocked, our safety protected, packages delivered and, very importantly, our health care assured.
Gallatin County residents and businesses have a long history of lending a helping hand when faced with adversity. Annually, our community raises millions of dollars to help others in need. Even in the midst of this health crisis, people are stepping up to volunteer and contribute money to HRDC, the Gallatin Valley Food Bank, the Senior Center, Meals on Wheels, and United Way/ Community Foundation who are providing help with rent and cashflow challenges. Thanks to all of you, people will get help with needed food, seniors will get meals delivered while sheltering safely at home, and those in need of utility and rent help have a place to turn.
We are fortunate to have a thoughtful and informed City/Gallatin County Health Department staff under the leadership of Matt Kelley. Patrick Lonergan, emergency management chief, has helped steer our emergency response. We also are grateful to John Hill and his team at Bozeman Health for their collaboration and proactive response to this event. Because the Health Department was an early leader promoting stay at home, although our infection numbers are high, few are hospitalized, and none have died as of this writing.
After the virus abates, the next big question will be: when to lift the shelter at home rules. We all are eager to get out and enjoy a Montana spring. But, we must remember a core value: Our community must be healthy to ensure a permanent return to the vibrant economy that we all know and cherish. We need to listen to our medical experts who have been researching, analyzing and weighing all the information in order to make the best decision possible.
The times ahead will continue to challenge us. Let’s remember that we have much to be thankful for, and that with discipline we can outsmart the virus and hasten a return to our normal friendships, jobs and lifestyles.
As elected officials in Gallatin County, we feel privileged to serve such an incredible community. We are here to be of assistance. Feel free to contact any of us if the need should arise.
Submitted by local Montana representatives: Denise Hayman, Chris Pope, Jim Hamilton, Zack Brown, Tom Woods, Walt Sales and Bruce Grubbs
Local Montana senators: Scott Sales, JP Pomnichowski, Pat Flowers and Mike Phillips
And Gallatin county commissioners Don Siefert, Joe Skinner and Scott MacFarlane