Let’s start by skipping the platitudes. We are in a crisis of unknown magnitude and duration and we need to come together as a community to address the common threat this virus presents to our collective health and well-being.
In the Gallatin Valley, we find community in our schools, churches and sports teams and among business people, artists, affinity groups among the many other ways we connect on common ground and in common purpose. Since we have made a societal commitment to protect the most medically vulnerable among our population through social distancing, now is the time for the distinct communities we walk in to work together to help the most economically vulnerable members of our community – those whose lives and livelihoods depend upon our buying local goods and services. We will want and need those businesses around when we emerge from this fog unless we literally want to shop on Amazon for everything – and it doesn’t seem like Jeff Bezos is going to open a hair salon anytime soon.
Rather than obsess on the news, let’s reach out to the businesses we love and help them through this crisis. We can buy gift cards for massages, Pilates, or gym classes; buy local meat, dairy and produce whenever possible or purchase a CSA membership from a local farmer now instead of later; and for those who enjoy our local restaurants, get take out or delivery perhaps more frequently — maybe even as a gift to others. Give help to local businesses like toy stores or gift shops by sending a “surprise” gift box to a family, friend or someone in need. This is a time and an opportunity to be generous and creative, and supporting these local enterprises will ultimately help our community be more resilient – both now and in the future.
For our own part, we have been reaching out to clients, partners, and friends in the local business and non-profit community. More than anything, we thank you for all you do to make our community a great place to live and work. While it is easy to get distracted in times like these, once we’ve made sure our families and employees are all as safe as possible and we have explored the ways we can help others in our community, our focus as employers needs to turn to positioning for whatever disruption might be coming down the pike.
Not unlike a household, we have been working with our business clients and partners to get a good handle on cash flow over the next few months. In certain industries, that can mean asking the question, “what if no new revenue comes in for several months” and then comparing existing cash to expected cash expenses over the same time period. But what if revenues are negatively impacted by a significant percentage?
With a good cash analysis in hand, sometimes very practical solutions can be considered. How about accounts receivable or the grants pipeline — have those customers or donors been contacted? If this is typically a time to be preparing for an investment in inventory, making sure there will be buyers for that inventory is essential. Are there any line items or capital expenditures that can be held off or postponed?
Then for something more upbeat: How best to use your market knowledge to be creative rather than just reactive? Are gift cards or other prepurchases an option? Can delivery be added to your business? Is there the potential to collaborate with partners in town on specific goals and opportunities? Is there some gap in the marketplace that wasn’t there last week that can be fulfilled? While the saying “making lemonade from lemons” sounds trite, the reality is that with ingenuity, tenacity and good communication, new opportunities to serve customers and the community are found all the time — no less so in times like these.
Crises are a shared experience. Even in the midst of our most difficult challenges, we can choose to step aside and wait for others to tell us what to do or we can create positive outcomes by working together as a community. Now is one of those times.
Bill Stoddart and Jeff Batton are the co-founders of HomeStake Venture Partners, which helps local investors efficiently find opportunities to get involved with local businesses.