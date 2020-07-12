Earlier this week, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced that international students may not take a fully online course load in fall 2020 and remain in the United States, essentially revoking a prior spring and summer exemption to this policy due to COVID-19.
This policy is a lose-lose situation for students, Montana State University, our Bozeman community, and the entire state of Montana. Below, we describe some of the many likely negative impacts of this policy. We encourage readers to contact their elected representatives to voice their concerns and support for international students.
Students will lose. At MSU, 495 students are international, including undergraduate and graduate students. These international students are primarily holders of F1 non-immigrant visas, meaning that they come to the United States for their education without authorization to remain beyond that time. MSU is currently planning to offer both in-person and online courses this fall to provide the best and safest educational options for all students. If MSU switches to fully online instruction for public health purposes, international students will face deportation after 10 days.
This is a cruel disruption for students who came to our country to study, often overcoming substantial challenges to arrive here in the first place. When they exit as ordered, they will leave behind their partners, friends, property and apartments. Where they go may be unsafe or resource-poor, making remote learning impossible. Financial and legal challenges may mean that some of these students never return to Bozeman to finish their education.
The University will lose. MSU is an institution that prides itself on diversity. We are located on the homelands of Native peoples and have great responsibility in culturing a diverse working, teaching, learning and research environment. Our international students are vital to MSU’s diversity and inclusivity.
Making up 10.6% of the graduate student body at MSU, international students serve as teaching assistants for our undergraduate courses. This disruption will leave faculty without enough TA support to deliver high-quality instruction. Outside of the classroom, international students teach Montana students about the places from where they originate: Cameroon, India, China, among dozens of other nations.
In addition, many faculty on campus lead diverse research teams that include international students, some of whom are now contributing to COVID-19 research. By deporting these students in whom we invested significant time and funding, we will suffer incalculable setbacks to research and to our campus community and will undo the great diversity work that MSU has accomplished.
The United States has earned a reputation as the top country for higher education, allowing Montana’s land-grant institutions to attract quality students from around the world. Policies like these destroy this global perception, threatening the continued excellence of our universities.
The Bozeman community will lose. MSU is developing workarounds to provide more opportunities for in-person coursework, which we all hope will be safe to provide throughout the semester. However, if the state of the COVID-19 pandemic worsens, it could be the right decision for the Bozeman community to move classes fully online. The ICE policy means that community public health decisions would be made as a tradeoff to the well-being of our international students. The decision of how to handle the public health crisis must be made with respect to the local community. This blanket policy at a national level is a one-size fits-all solution that binds the university to in-person instruction, despite potential harm to the health of our community.
Montana will lose. The non-profit association NAFSA estimates that international students in Montana support 490 jobs and $52.5 million in our economy every year. The jobs that they support range from the staff in the international offices who help them navigate visa requirements to servers at restaurants where they eat. Montana has invested financially in them in return by supporting faculty who teach their classes, training them to work in research labs, building new dorms for them to live in, and more. Forcing these students to return home will leave unfillable holes in our economy in both the short- and long-term.
This policy is harming our students, campus, local community and state. Our international students contribute to the excellence and identity of our university. As Montanans, we support diversity, inclusivity, and the value of education. This policy is antithetical to these values. Please call our Montana legislators and urge them to allow our international students to remain in place during the pandemic, even if we need to transition to online courses.
Steve Daines: (202) 224-2651
John Tester: (202) 224-2644
Greg Gianforte: (202) 225-3211
Connie B. Chang is an assistant professor in chemical and biological engineering at Montana State and a member of the university’s Diversity & Inclusion IChange Team; Brittany Fasy is an assistant professor in MSU’s Gianforte School of Computing & Dept. of Mathematical Sciences; Jennifer Lachowiec is an assistant professor at MSU in plant sciences and plant pathology.