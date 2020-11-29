The challenges of the current pandemic have been real and severe for countless individuals, organizations and businesses throughout our community. For the local farm-to-table restaurant community, only a combination of endless hard work, ingenuity, agility and emergency funds (the PPP) have carried us through so far.
Now winter is here, tourist traffic has left and there is no clear end to the pandemic in sight. In fact, it continues to grow. We are reaching out to you, our community, with a heartfelt request: that each of you patronize the local restaurants you love throughout this fall and winter.
We will only emerge whole on the other side of this if we work together. And “together” is the key word. Your favorite restaurants — particularly the locally owned establishments supplied by local producers that make Bozeman and the Gallatin Valley special — will not survive without you.
When we were forced to shut our doors to in-house dining this spring, what was our natural inclination? To step up and lean into it! We figured out how to keep feeding our community, keep employees paid and keep the lights on. We pivoted fast and hard to drive-up, take-out and home delivery. We distanced our tables, expanded outdoor seating and trained our staffs on best practices, working to bring them — and you — with us into these uncharted waters by mastering protocols for safe dining experiences together.
Most of us made it through the summer, and we couldn’t have done it without you. But we are worried now. National surveys cited by celebrity chef Tom Colicchio have predicted that as many as 80% of restaurants may close nationwide. Here in Montana, according to Montana Department of Labor & Industry’s most recent numbers, we’ve experienced a 25% drop in employment and a 23% drop in total wages in our sector from the second quarter of 2019 to the same time period in 2020.
Can we make it through winter when so many of us are already operating in the red? We can, but only if our community continues to step up, work with us and support us.
By patronizing your local restaurants, particularly those committed to the hard-working farm-to table producers who supply us, you will be extending your support beyond us to everyone critical to our local food system: our farmers, ranchers, brewers, distillers, culinary craftspeople, processors, delivery drivers and food distribution companies. By supporting us, you support them—hardworking local businesses and individuals at the heart of our community.
In the spirit of maintaining a strong community, we are asking that you put your favorite local restaurants on your weekly calendar. Dine in with us, or do take-out and curbside pick-up, as often as your budget allows. Consider us when stocking your fridge for the week, and consider extending to us the privilege of taking a few meals off your plate.
It is our dream that our community emerges from this challenging time with a stronger, more resilient local food economy and a business landscape that features an abundance of independently owned small businesses, including local farm-to-table restaurants.
Christin Cooper-Tache is with Montana Ale Works; Serena Rundberg with Lot G Café & Feed Café; Leah Smutko with Fork & Spoon; Steve Kuntz with Feast Bistro; Josh Gibson with Blackbird; and Charley Graham with Little Star Diner.