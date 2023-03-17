This month marks the “YES to Streamline” campaign kickoff to form an Urban Transportation District (UTD) in Gallatin County. The campaign committee will work to get out the vote in support of the UTD, which is needed so Streamline can continue to receive federal transit funding.
While the Gallatin Valley was formerly viewed as a “rural” area in the eyes of the Federal Transit Administration (FTA), it is now considered a “small, urbanized area,” which means FTA funds can no longer go directly to HRDC Streamline but must be administered by a local government or by a UTD. In short, the UTD is needed to retain federal transportation funds due the tremendous population growth that’s occurred here.
We are a group of Montana WWAMI medical students who are part of the Montana State University Health Equity Circle, a national group committed to promoting systems-level change to increase equity in healthcare. As such, we are voting yes in May to support the UTD and keep Streamline running and accessible to all in and around Bozeman.
Why are medical students concerned about a bus line? Community members who do not have private transportation need and deserve a reliable way to access health care services. The Streamline bus service currently includes Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital, Community Health Partners, and Alpine Orthopedics on its route and is a dependable form of transportation for keeping medical appointments, making the Streamline a vital component to ensure continuity of care and improve health outcomes.
Beyond access to medical establishments, the Streamline allows community members the autonomy to actively engage with public life. It is well known that health outcomes improve when people are engaged and have social connections, and the Streamline provides access to the Bozeman Public Library and Senior Center, to name a few locations, which are excellent resources for community engagement. The Streamline additionally decreases the number of private vehicles on our streets, which reduces emissions and air pollution, another beneficial impact on the health of our community.
Though all Montana WWAMI medical students are homegrown and care deeply for the Treasure State, all four of us have Bozeman roots; not only attending MSU, but two of us grew up here, as well. We feel strongly that Streamline is critical for health care and will be voting yes on our mail-in ballots, due by May 2, 2023. Learn more about the UTD on Streamline’s website: https://streamlinebus.com/utd/
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.
Dale Hansen, Aubrey Kessel, Verena Lawrence and Haley Rogers are students in the WWAMI program, a cooperative between the University of Washington School of Medicine and the states of Washington, Wyoming, Alaska, Montana, and Idaho (WWAMI). Since its inception in 1972, Montana WWAMI has provided students in the Treasure State access to high-quality, cost-effective medical education. The opinions shared here are solely those of the writers and are not endorsed by the University of Washington School of Medicine or Montana WWAMI.