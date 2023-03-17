WWAMI group

This month marks the “YES to Streamline” campaign kickoff to form an Urban Transportation District (UTD) in Gallatin County. The campaign committee will work to get out the vote in support of the UTD, which is needed so Streamline can continue to receive federal transit funding.

While the Gallatin Valley was formerly viewed as a “rural” area in the eyes of the Federal Transit Administration (FTA), it is now considered a “small, urbanized area,” which means FTA funds can no longer go directly to HRDC Streamline but must be administered by a local government or by a UTD. In short, the UTD is needed to retain federal transportation funds due the tremendous population growth that’s occurred here.

We are a group of Montana WWAMI medical students who are part of the Montana State University Health Equity Circle, a national group committed to promoting systems-level change to increase equity in healthcare. As such, we are voting yes in May to support the UTD and keep Streamline running and accessible to all in and around Bozeman.

Dale Hansen, Aubrey Kessel, Verena Lawrence and Haley Rogers are students in the WWAMI program, a cooperative between the University of Washington School of Medicine and the states of Washington, Wyoming, Alaska, Montana, and Idaho (WWAMI). Since its inception in 1972, Montana WWAMI has provided students in the Treasure State access to high-quality, cost-effective medical education. The opinions shared here are solely those of the writers and are not endorsed by the University of Washington School of Medicine or Montana WWAMI.

