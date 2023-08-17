Let the news come to you

One summer evening in my late teens, a group of friends and I found ourselves leaving Yellowstone’s north entrance in search of a place to camp for the night. Despite having an epic week of backpacking planned in my favorite place on Earth, we’d arrived too late in the day to snag a backcountry permit, so now we were scrambling to find a place to sleep before our early morning start.

Thinking back now, the moment feels fateful. Our permit snafu led us to the foot of a massive dome-shaped mountain right along the Yellowstone boundary. From our campsite, we had stunning views of Electric Peak and the expansive northwest corner of Yellowstone. The evening light on the hills below us illuminated hundreds of elk and pronghorn emerging from their daytime hideouts. Just down slope, the Yellowstone River glimmered between canyon walls. It was idyllic.

I couldn’t have known then that 25 years later the mountain on which we were camped — Crevice Mountain — would be at the center of a massive effort to protect Yellowstone, its wildlife, and namesake river.

Scott Christensen is the Greater Yellowstone Coalition’s executive director. He lives in Bozeman. Learn more about the Crevice campaign at https://greateryellowstone.org/yellowstone-mine.

