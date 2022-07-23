Montana’s public lands are an asset in a variety of ways. They help businesses recruit talent, create productive work cultures, and inspire new products, experiences, and innovation. Hunting, fishing, hiking, camping and wildlife watching on our public lands are foundational aspects of what makes Montana such a desirable place to live and work. Steve Daines’ latest anti-public lands bill threatens these assets, and the values that support Montana’s businesses and communities, by stripping protections from over 100,000 acres of Montana’s public lands.
This latest anti-public lands bill is designed to remove protections from three wilderness study areas (WSAs): the Middle Fork Judith WSA in the Little Belt Mountains south of Great Falls, the Hoodoo WSA southwest of Lincoln, and Wales Creek WSA south of Ovando. These places are examples of the outdoor assets that make Montana the place we all choose to live, work, and play. They’re also some of western and central Montana’s best elk habitat, home to rare and threatened native populations of westslope cutthroat trout and other species that benefit from protected habitats.
If you ask, over 70% of Montana businesses will tell you that one of the leading factors in their decision to start or bring a business to Montana was the outdoor lifestyle. Closer to 75% will tell you that we can protect land and water and have a strong economy with good jobs at the same time.
At the same time, a recent bipartisan University of Montana survey of registered voters tells us that 72% of Montanans are in favor of keeping or increasing protections for wilderness study areas, while a margin of just 6% want to see WSA protections eliminated.
Overall, the level of support for wilderness study area protections has actually grown since 2014, with the total support in that year at 51%, followed by a jump in 2018 to total support at 57%, and today, citing the same Crown of the Continent survey of Montanans’ opinions on public lands, we see a total support of 72% that “want wilderness study areas to continue to be treated as they are now, mostly to conserve them for recreation and wildlife habitats.”
This support has grown while Sen. Daines has repeatedly tried to remove protections from public lands. In 2017, the senator introduced a bill that would have removed protections from over 500,000 acres of wilderness study areas. That bill failed when an overwhelming majority of Montanans spoke up against Daines’ efforts to push an unpopular policy while avoiding public input.
Pursuing failed public lands policies does not respect the Montanans who spend significant amounts of time and money enjoying our public lands. It does not serve the businesses that rely on healthy lands and waters, nor does it serve the people and communities who depend on these places for income, employment, and physical and mental health. Rather, it wastes taxpayer money and jeopardizes the future of the places we treasure and the thriving businesses community that’s grown up hand-in-hand with Montana’s public lands.
Sen. Daines has an opportunity to listen to what Montanans actually want. Pursuing policies that only 6% of Montana voters support is not representing his constituents. He has the chance to strengthen Montana’s communities, businesses, and economy rather than chasing unwanted and unpopular policies that Montanans have already roundly rejected. Let’s not forget that public lands are the driving force behind our $7 billion outdoor economy and tens of thousands of jobs. It’s time for our senator to do the right thing: listen to Montanans and support public land policies they actually want.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.