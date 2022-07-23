Let the news come to you

Montana’s public lands are an asset in a variety of ways. They help businesses recruit talent, create productive work cultures, and inspire new products, experiences, and innovation. Hunting, fishing, hiking, camping and wildlife watching on our public lands are foundational aspects of what makes Montana such a desirable place to live and work. Steve Daines’ latest anti-public lands bill threatens these assets, and the values that support Montana’s businesses and communities, by stripping protections from over 100,000 acres of Montana’s public lands.

This latest anti-public lands bill is designed to remove protections from three wilderness study areas (WSAs): the Middle Fork Judith WSA in the Little Belt Mountains south of Great Falls, the Hoodoo WSA southwest of Lincoln, and Wales Creek WSA south of Ovando. These places are examples of the outdoor assets that make Montana the place we all choose to live, work, and play. They’re also some of western and central Montana’s best elk habitat, home to rare and threatened native populations of westslope cutthroat trout and other species that benefit from protected habitats.

If you ask, over 70% of Montana businesses will tell you that one of the leading factors in their decision to start or bring a business to Montana was the outdoor lifestyle. Closer to 75% will tell you that we can protect land and water and have a strong economy with good jobs at the same time.

Marne Hayes is the executive director for Business for Montana’s Outdoors, representing over 250 businesses and outdoor brands across the state.

