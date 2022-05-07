Many folks look outside on cool, rainy spring days and see flooded rivers and streams, green grass and cool temperatures and assume we are safe from drought. Yet climate change is wildly unpredictable, lulling us into false security with wet, cool, spring days, while preparing another summer of hot, dry temperatures. Because of a lean snowpack and low soil moisture, nature’s sprinkler system doesn’t have enough water in its tank. To sustain healthy rivers and healthy forests throughout summer, we must have a robust snowpack that couples with rain showers throughout May and June to skirt the more devastating impacts of drought: low stream flows, warm water temperatures, and wildfire.
Prior to April, many of our ski resorts limped to the finish line, experiencing exposed ground and warm temperatures for several weeks, and reported lower-than-average snow levels the entire season. Some mountain trails, normally snow and ice covered until summer, had been dry and clear since the beginning in February. The wet, snowy winter promised by a La Nina forecast failed to precipitate in Montana until April with some scientists saying, “too little, too late” for our precarious dance with drought.
After a devastating wildfire season in 2021 across the state, we need abundant winter precipitation in the form of snow to help balance another dry summer. While we have been seeing rain and some snow this April, rain and slush doesn’t have the same impact as a cold, deep, snow year for our forests and rivers. A cold winter with plenty of snow acts as a trickling faucet. As temperatures warm, the snow melts and is released into our mountain streams, lakes, and rivers. This gradual flow provides a steady stream of cold, clear water for trout and other wildlife. However hot, dry summers have been speeding up that melt cycle, and depleting our mountain snowmelt much quicker.
The U.S. drought monitor which tracks multiple indicators, shows southwest Montana currently in severe — extreme drought conditions — the worst drought in recorded history. The recent snow has helped, but not to the extent needed to end the drought. Without periods of cool, rainy weather to combat extreme, dry heat, our extreme drought will continue.
So, what do we do?
There are several things folks can do right in their own homes. Planting drought-tolerant landscaping, installing low-flow plumbing fixtures, and — if you are operating on an exempt well — reducing water consumption just as you would if you are in a city. Exempt wells are tied to our in-stream water levels, and every time you pull water from them you are pulling water from our local rivers.
Groups like the Gallatin Watershed Council and ours are working on bigger projects like wetland and stream restoration to boost natural water storage and large, landscape planning efforts on rivers like the Yellowstone. If all users of the Yellowstone and our other major rivers can come together and prioritize in-stream flows, trout and other wildlife have a fighting chance to survive during the hot, dry months of summer. Freshwater Partners is amid our annual Predict the Peak fundraiser, which engages folks to understand the importance of this connection and guess what the peak flow of the Yellowstone, Gallatin, Flathead, and Bitterroot Rivers will be. Learn more at www.freshwaterpartners.org.
Most importantly — ask your local elected officials to make our rivers and wetlands a priority in their decision making. Our city commissioners, county commissioners, state legislators, and federal delegation all have tools at their disposal to enact local, state, and federal solutions to protect and restore our water resources which ultimately protect our winters, rivers, wildlife and forests.
As we head into summer, let’s do all we can — together — to stave off the worst effects of drought.