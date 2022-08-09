Let the news come to you

It’s a horrific reality for Montanans to consider, but human trafficking takes place every day in our state. The odds are most of you have seen it but didn’t know.

Last month, a man involved in a sex trafficking ring in Billings was sentenced to nearly 27 years after exploiting vulnerable victims for nearly a decade — plying them with drugs and alcohol to create addictions and then forcing them into commercial sex. The operation also led to the tragic death of one of the victims. Four other men were sentenced for their role in this criminal enterprise.

In June, in a case led by our Department of Justice human trafficking agents, another perpetrator was found guilty of multiple drug and human trafficking crimes and will face at least 27 years in prison. He transported a 19-year-old girl to Colorado where he sold her for commercial sex and sexually assaulted her. He also kidnapped two girls — one from the Crow Reservation and one from Billings — for the purposes of sexually assaulting them.

Austin Knudsen is the Montana attorney general.

