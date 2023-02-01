Let the news come to you

With the holidays behind us and Congress gearing up for a new session, I look forward to continuing my mission fighting for our Montana way of life in Washington, D.C. Under President Biden and Democratic congressional leadership, Montanans are facing the highest inflation rate in three decades, driving up prices of everything from groceries to used cars. In addition, the wide-open southern border is allowing record amounts of fentanyl to devastate our communities, and the attacks on made in Montana and made in America energy are costing Montana jobs and raising prices at the gas pump.

As I travel across the state, there’s one question I hear over and over from Montanans — why can’t Washington get its spending under control? Since Biden took office, Democrats passed nearly $5 trillion in new spending, all at the expense of Montana taxpayers. This out-of-control spending spree supported by every single Senate Democrat has caused an inflation dumpster fire that is breaking the bank for Montana families. I stand with my Republican colleagues in opposition to this wasteful agenda and am continuing the fight to restore fiscal sanity in Washington.

Our Montana communities have also seen an uptick in violent crime and deadly drugs as President Biden’s southern border crisis rages on. My colleagues and I pleaded with the President and Democrats in Congress to secure our southern border, but they continue to turn a blind eye. As a result, every month seems to set a new record for illegal encounters and record amounts of deadly fentanyl being smuggled into our country.

Sen. Steve Daines, a Republican, is in his second term in the Senate.