The final numbers released by the Gallatin County elections office showed that nearly 80% of voters supported the creation of the Gallatin Valley Urban Transportation District (GVUTD). This is overwhelming support for a measure that will benefit all Gallatin Valley residents. The new district will ensure that public transportation service is maintained in our community, which is critical for ensuring proper workforce transportation, reducing traffic congestion, freeing up parking, and keeping our air clean.
Creating the GVUTD was a significant undertaking that initially began with the collection of thousands of signatures. Last fall, we worked with community partners to successfully collect over 16,000 valid signatures, enabling us to place the proposed GVUTD measure on the May 2023 special election ballot. The final results from this election show that the vast majority of voters supported the measure.
This new transportation district marks a new era for our Streamline service. For many years, Gallatin County had no fixed-route public transportation system, and those who couldn’t drive due to lack of transportation or disability had no easy and dependable way to connect to important services such as medical care, employment, shopping, schools or social opportunities. In the early 2000s, various public stakeholders recognized this critical need and worked with partners to design and operate a public transportation system that would benefit the entire community.