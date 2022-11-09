Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

In a recent ad in the Laurel Outlook, NorthWestern Energy claimed that it was committed to Yellowstone County. What it doesn’t mention is that it is throwing Laurel under the bus to get what it wants. Not only does the company want to raise our electricity rates by more than 25%, in part to pay for the plant, but NorthWestern will make about a 10% profit on its construction. It’s forcing us to pay through the nose to line its pocketbooks for a plant we don’t even want.

NorthWestern leadership claims to care about Montanans. It claims that it is concerned about the issues raised by neighbors of its proposed methane plant: bright lights, the deafening roar of engines on the banks of the Yellowstone River, air pollution, and climate change. But the facts tell a very different story.

Imagine living next to a plant that has 18 roaring engines (reciprocating internal combustion engines, to be exact) that could operate round the clock. This is a company that decided to place those engines next to our neighborhood without even meeting with us. Every time we raise questions about the plant and its impact on our property rights, health, and community, we get the cold shoulder. Bright lights from construction of the plant are already visible from our neighborhood despite what it claims in its fancy newspaper ad.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Kasey Felder is a longtime Laurel resident who works at a nearby school, recreates on the Yellowstone, and successfully operates a small vineyard with her family.

Tags

Recommended for you