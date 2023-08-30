Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Trout Unlimited recently published a piece disparaging wilderness advocates’ opposition to an arctic grayling project that TU is pursuing in the Red Rock Lakes Wilderness. The project calls for using heavy machinery to bury a 14-inch pipeline through the Wilderness to artificially increase winter oxygen levels in Upper Red Rock Lake. As the executive director of Wilderness Watch, one of the organizations bringing the lawsuit against the project, I’d like to correct the record and explain why people should be skeptical of TU’s approach.

TU writers quoted our website for the notion that wilderness is reflected by “native wildlife at naturally occurring population levels.” That’s true, but they omitted the rest of the statement in which we also discuss why wilderness is dependent upon a “lack of human structures, roads, motor vehicles or mechanized equipment” and how wilderness must be “untrammeled, wild and self-willed, where natural processes occur without intentional human interference.” The bottom line is that a species’ naturally occurring population levels — by definition — cannot be those that rely upon human structures and human machinery to exist. Re-engineering the landscape takes away what’s natural and replaces it with human infrastructure and value bias, a scenario that inevitably harms wildlife and their habitat in the long run.

This has been a fundamental tenet of the Wilderness Act from the beginning. As Howard Zahniser, the wilderness bill’s author and chief advocate explained during testimony on the wilderness bill, efforts to conserve wildlife should be encouraged, but “[m]anagement for wildlife…should not include the installation of water-control or other structures modifying the wilderness, even though these might be deemed to be measures to increase the area’s wildlife.”

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

George Nickas is the executive director of Wilderness Watch and a public lands and wildlife advocate for more than 40 years.

Tags

Recommended for you