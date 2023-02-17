Let the news come to you

Alexander Hamilton asked the question: “whether men (and women) are really capable or not of establishing good government from reflection and choice, or whether they are forever destined to depend for their political constitutions on accident and force.” What will our answer be?

Our constitutions, approved by the people and not their legislative agents, are a higher form of law than the statutory creations of the legislative branch. They are exclusively focused on the public good, instead of party preference or autocratic impulse. Accordingly, amending a constitution, is, by express design, much more difficult than the enactment of a simple statutory provision.

However, when the question arises whether an amendment to the constitution should be referred to the people, legislators assume a position different from that associated with routine lawmaking duties. In such an instance, it is incumbent upon those legislators, in concert with their oath, to determine, to a moral certainty, that the offered amendment will serve the public good. Not just the public good of some, but the best interest of all.

Marc Racicot is a former Republican governor of Montana.

