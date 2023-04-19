Let the news come to you

Two sets of sandhill crane families erupted in conversation this morning, checking out the landscape in the Cottonwood Creek drainage, still full of snow and ice but broadcasting their voices up and out from a natural Greek amphitheater. I could see the families, three birds in each, flapping, talking, taking wing, circling.

This is the month when the two parents start throwing “junior” out of the nest, so to speak — the sight which my own family unabashedly personified, likening the big birds to our own human experience, and openly weeping at the plight of poor “junior” suddenly realizing he would not have the security of mom and dad for the rest of his life. Hard to tell if my sentimental condition is brought on by the birds, my own vivid memory of leaving the nest, or missing my family members for whom the scenario was an annual spring ritual.

I wonder this spring of 2023 what these beautiful birds saw and experienced on their way north to Montana. It was only three years ago when their migratory route would not have been shared with massive airline traffic, distinctive engine rumble, and jet streams crisscrossing the sky every which way. Everyone was holing up with COVID. The skies were blue, untracked, and quiet. I would look up at those stunning skies and wonder if others, like me, would swear off more and more travel, and opt instead for a quieter, more nature-driven life.

Dorothy Bradley served eight terms as a Montana legislator.

