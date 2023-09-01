Let the news come to you

It’s been decided. Glacier National Park won’t be deterred from sprinting ahead with its grand experiment to use poison to kill rainbow trout planted in Gunsight Lake a century ago. Back then, Gunsight Lake had no fish.

Rather than restore Gunsight to its original (fishless) condition, Park managers want to introduce three new species — bull trout, cutthroat trout hybrids (whatever that is exactly) and mountain whitefish.

What could possibly go wrong with an experiment so grand as this?

Steve Kelly is a wildlife and native fish activist, artist, gardener and state coordinator for the Montana Green Party who resides in Bozeman.

