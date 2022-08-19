Let the news come to you

After the votes Sen. Steve Daines has taken this summer, you have to wonder if he actually considers the wants and needs of the people he represents, or if he’s simply using his position to score political points, even if those points screw over majorities of people he supposedly represents.

Last month, the Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act received its first-ever vote in the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee. Daines, a member of the committee, could have provided the vote that would have sent the bill to the Senate floor. There’s nothing in the bill he objected to, he said. He even said he liked the bill – as he should, since the bill protects the water quality and fish populations of the Blackfoot River, which is so crucial for the wellbeing of communities up and down the river.

But Daines, nonetheless, cast the deciding vote against it, essentially raising a middle finger to the 83% of Montanans (according to a recent University of Montana poll) who want the bill to become law and to the dozens of people who have worked almost two decades to get this bill passed.

Edward Callaghan is a physician whose family lives in Missoula. They are current stewards of a ranch in the upper Blackfoot Valley.

