About a month ago I read an interesting opinion critical of the way the Forest Service defines forest health. At issue was a pending Forest Service timber sale in the north Bridgers, and the article was very critical of the use of commercial logging to restore forest resilience, claiming that “natural sources of mortality enhance the long-term resilience of the forest ecosystem.”
In my 40-plus years of both working with applied forest management, and the academic study of forest ecology, arguing such generalities rarely produces satisfying practical outcomes for the forest managers who have worked long and hard to develop a forest management practice, or those that live, work and recreate within these dynamic and complex ecosystems.
Since these days the term “science” appears to denote the gold standard of unbiased thinking, here is a quote of one definition of “forest health” from the Encyclopedia of Forest Science: “A healthy forest is one that is relatively free of insect infestations, diseases, exotic weeds, and air pollution. All species making up the forest are able to grow at rates commensurate with the local climate, geographic position, and soil resource to complete their life cycles. A healthy forest can resist damage from catastrophic events like acute insect and disease attacks, fire, wind, and flooding, and fully recover from these perturbations to continue its life history functions over decades, centuries, or millennia.”
If you want to argue details, this definition could fit both managed and harvested forests, and designated wilderness, but dependent on the local ecological circumstances. Climate change and other human activities do affect forest ecosystems, whether actively managed or not. Natural changes in our ecosystems such as extreme weather events and natural climatic variability have historically resulted in massive changes in the role and function of forests. If you don’t believe me just look up “Holocene climate variability” on the internet.
At issue is where and when do we use forest management practices such as harvesting and tree planting to benefit the longevity and resilience of a forest ecosystem? Wood is at the very least an important carbon neutral resource we all use in our daily lives, and it needs to come from somewhere. In certain circumstances, wood harvesting can actually enhance a forest’s carbon sequestration capacity. In certain parts of the world, wood is produced from plantation management — where trees are grown and harvested intensively like a corn or wheat crop. Such forests are not considered high use recreational opportunities. In Montana, the trend for more than 20 years has been to harvest trees before they are killed by insects, disease and wildfires, and to do this within the natural patterns that our native tree species grow and die. This is because our climate and landscape is not well suited for intensive plantation forestry, and all Montana residents value highly the natural beauty, wildlife and other ecosystem services our forests provide.
In addition, tree harvesting is a proven and valuable tool used to lessen the threat of mega-wildfires that can degrade entire watersheds and threaten communities. The Bridger fire of last year serves as a stark reminder.
Currently, tree harvesting in Montana is accounting for less than 10% of the annual tree mortality across our 25 million acres of forest — so there is no lack of dead trees for wildlife habitat and other natural processes. At question is where and when is harvesting appropriate, and when and where is it not. The details of how and where each individual harvest on federal land will take place, and for what potential outcome are very important, and where public involvement is critical.
Each tree species has its own survival strategy and role, some benefit from fire, and others are destroyed by fire, some live for a 100 years and others for 500 years. Helping decide if a forest needs thinning, or more intensive harvesting, what tree species should be left, and in what configuration can lead to outcomes that benefit everyone. Wholesale bashing the concept of forest management and harvesting, alternatively, is an opinion with little basis in science.
Peter Kolb is the Montana State University Extension forestry specialist.