Ingredients: Montana beef. Hog casings. Spices. Lawmakers. Democrats. Republicans. Urban. Rural.

On a cold winter morning in the town of Clancy, state legislators gathered to make sausage. Clancy has two bars, two churches, a school and a post office. It’s the kind of place that lends itself to community sausage making.

There is an old expression that you don’t want to see two things being made: sausage and laws. But when the Maureen and Mike Mansfield Center brought together a bipartisan group of legislators, we learned that saying sells both short.

Tony Brockman is a Repulican from Kalispell. Melissa Romano is a Democrat from Helena. Both are freshman Montana legislators. Brockman works in digital marketing; Romano is an instructional coach in the Helena public schools.

