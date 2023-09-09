Let the news come to you

Some Montana Schools are putting out litterboxes for the use of students who identify as cats.

So says Elsie Arntzen, who identifies as Montana’s Superintendent of Public Instruction.

In an Aug. 15, interview on Voices of Montana Radio, Arntzen had this say on the subject:

James C. Nelson is a retired lawyer and former Montana Supreme Court Justice. He lives in Helena.

