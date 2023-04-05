Let the news come to you

The Montana Constitution of 1972 has a great history.

Montana historian Harry Fritz says it “represented a fundamental turning point in the history of Montana.”

The old 1889 Constitution was a disaster. Drafted primarily by mining company supporters (copper King William Clark was chairman). It sharply limited the state’s ability to tax mining. The government was intentionally weak and ineffectual. The governor was largely ceremonial. For 80 years Montana was controlled with a “copper collar.”

Thomas E. Towe is a Billings attorney who has served in the Montana Legislature and chaired the Montana State Parks and Recreation Board and the Montana Coal Board.

