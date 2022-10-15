Let the news come to you

Imagine being able to smell a huckleberry pie from miles away. Now imagine you are about to crawl into a hole for six months to wait out winter, so getting calories on board is paramount. If you are a grizzly or black bear, not only could you smell that delicious pie from afar, you could use your superior schnozzola to pinpoint its exact location. Because packing on the pounds is the most important thing a bear can do this time of year, strong smells that promise a calorie reward are highly motivating to them.

It’s easy to forget we live in bear country in a bustling city like Bozeman. But reports of bears wandering through Bozeman are becoming more common. Bears are spotted in town from April to December, with spikes in sightings in the spring and fall. Most of these are black bears, but as grizzly populations increase, their chance of visiting town will too.

When calorie-motivated bears are lured into town by the aromas of garbage, dirty grills, compost piles, or bird feeders they learn to associate humans with energy-rich foods that are frankly a lot easier to forage for than berries, roots, and nuts. This is especially true in years where drought has made natural food sources harder to come by. Stressed and desperate for the nutrients that will get them through winter, bears are emboldened to come into town, where they pose a risk to people, pets, and themselves. Where human safety is concerned, bears get the short end of the stick. Last year, nine bears were euthanized as a result. Many people point fingers at wildlife managers when this happens, but bear specialists prefer bears stay alive and healthy and hate having to put them down. When bears get into conflict in urban areas, we need to take a hard look at ourselves.

Blakeley Adkins is the Volgenau Foundation wildlife conservation associate for the Greater Yellowstone Coalition.

