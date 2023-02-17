Let the news come to you

There has been much fanfare lately about the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) reviewing ESA protection for the grizzly bear, a review resulting from recent petitions by Montana, Wyoming and Idaho. The Gallatin Wildlife Association (GWA) recognizes that USFWS’s announcement is following normal procedures listed under Title 50 under the Code of Federal Regulations. Anyone can petition the Federal Government as to whether a species should be listed, delisted or changed. It is the agency’s obligation to review the claim providing it is reasonable. While Idaho’s petition failed the petition process, the others did not. They have a year to review, investigate and make a decision.

But the petitions by three western states are driven by politics, not science. As a wildlife advocacy organization, it is a move which we disdain. In spite of the rhetoric by even some well-known environmental groups, the science has not been proven that grizzly bears are a recovered species, at least not to the point of being able to secure a self-sustaining population; a requirement of the law itself. It is only their current classification as a threatened species that keeps this population of bears (whether it be in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem or the Northern Continental Divide Ecosystem) as a viable species — and we use that word “viable” loosely.

It is well known that more than 70% of grizzly bear deaths result at the hands of man. Some references report that number as high as 77%-90% of deaths with only 12% of deaths occurring naturally. It is a sad, despicable state of affairs in how we treat our wildlife. Too many of our intrinsic wildlife are dying at the hands of man, especially our iconic species; bison, wolves and grizzly bears. Many grizzly bear deaths are resulting from actions taken in the name of conflict resolution, vehicle-wildlife collisions, habitat fragmentation, and the more recent deaths from highly pathogenic avian influenza. Climate change will complicate and exacerbate this issue before us. And if the Gianforte Administration gets their way and the bear becomes delisted, bear deaths will only increase, not decrease as hunting is legalized.

Clint Nagel is the president of the Gallatin Wildlife Association.

