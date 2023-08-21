Let the news come to you

Welcome back to school at your university, Montana State! We have had a gorgeous summer in our state, which afforded us the opportunity to complete our latest President’s Bus Tour: It has taken us 10 summers to visit each of the 56 beautiful counties in our state, and what a magnificent experience it has been!

Back in Bozeman, truth be told, campus is not the same without our students — so I’m happy the fall semester begins this Wednesday! It is with great excitement that we greet both new and returning students, faculty and staff for a year that will undoubtedly be full of new possibilities and personal growth.

As the land-grant university and the largest institution of higher education in the state of Montana, we are honored to provide access to life-changing educational experiences for all. In addition to our many undergraduate and graduate programs, MSU offers the largest and most varied research portfolio in the state, a valuable presence in each county thanks to MSU Extension, as well as job-focused programs through Gallatin College MSU, our workforce development arm.

Waded Cruzado is the president of Montana State University.

