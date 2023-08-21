Welcome back to school at your university, Montana State! We have had a gorgeous summer in our state, which afforded us the opportunity to complete our latest President’s Bus Tour: It has taken us 10 summers to visit each of the 56 beautiful counties in our state, and what a magnificent experience it has been!
Back in Bozeman, truth be told, campus is not the same without our students — so I’m happy the fall semester begins this Wednesday! It is with great excitement that we greet both new and returning students, faculty and staff for a year that will undoubtedly be full of new possibilities and personal growth.
As the land-grant university and the largest institution of higher education in the state of Montana, we are honored to provide access to life-changing educational experiences for all. In addition to our many undergraduate and graduate programs, MSU offers the largest and most varied research portfolio in the state, a valuable presence in each county thanks to MSU Extension, as well as job-focused programs through Gallatin College MSU, our workforce development arm.
One signature MSU event to launch our academic year is the First Year Student Convocation. Stephanie Land, author of a powerful memoir, “Maid,” will speak at this event about her experience balancing food and housing insecurity as a single mother with her determination to complete the college education of her dreams. The bestseller was made into a Netflix series, and it is a testament to how focus and grit allow individuals to conquer challenges and forge new paths for themselves. The event is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 22, in the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse, and it is free and open to the public.
A little later in the semester, we will also welcome author and poet Javier Zamora to deliver a keynote address to kick off Hispanic Heritage Month at MSU. Zamora writes about the immigration experience, and he is the author of “Solito,” an autobiography and New York Times bestseller which tells of how, at the age of 9, he left his grandmother’s home for a nine-week trek by himself — a journey that almost killed him — from civil war-ridden El Salvador to reunite with his parents in the U.S. Please join us Tuesday, Sept. 19, in the SUB Ballrooms.
And then in October, we complete this compelling speaker sequence with Anthony Ray Hinton, an African American writer and author of “The Sun Does Shine.” Hinton was wrongly convicted of the 1985 murders of two fast-food restaurant managers in Alabama, sentenced to death and held on death row for nearly 30 years. Hinton appealed his conviction and, after 16 years working with attorney Bryan Stevenson (who was our 2017 Convocation speaker), the U.S. Supreme Court unanimously overturned his conviction. Hinton was freed in 2015. His talk is set for Wednesday, Oct. 18, in the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse. Each of these three events begins on their respective dates at 7 p.m., and free tickets are required. I hope you will join us!
The fall semester is also a time for Bobcat sporting events and many other cherished traditions, such as our annual Gold Rush football game, set for Saturday, Sept. 2, in Bobcat Stadium. Our amazing student-athletes have given us one of the greatest periods of sustained success in MSU history, and we look forward to building on those successes this fall. Go, ‘Cats, Go!
We are always delighted to have members of our community join in the life of MSU. To learn more about concerts, lectures, sporting events and more, please consider subscribing to Bobcat Bulletin, our weekly e-newsletter, at montana.edu/bobcatbulletin. You can also find information on our events at montana.edu/calendar.
Thank you for your support of Montana State University! We are grateful for all you do for our students and to make Bozeman and our campus feel like home. Every cheer, every applause, every shared idea makes our community richer. We look forward to the coming year with you.
